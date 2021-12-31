After two films that marked a before and after in superhero cinema, in 2007 came Spider-Man 3 – 63%, a film that divided audiences and critics, but marked the end of an era, before giving way to the great cinematographic universes, first that of Marvel Studios and then that of DC Comics. Few expected that one day we would see Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) as the superhero, until this 2021 when we had him back in Spider-Man : No Way Home – 92%.

Unlike villains like Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born on July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) or Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%), Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire He wasn’t rejuvenated with visual effects, so we see him as a mature Peter Parker. The big question that all fans have is, what happened in all these years since the last time we saw it on the screen? According to the writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor did not want almost anything revealed about it.

What little we did know, because the character tells Andrew Garfield’s version of Peter Parker (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), is that he fixed his differences with Mary Jane, since, as everyone will remember, at the end of Spider man 3 the relationship was broken, first by Peter’s narcissism, and then by Harry Osborn’s betrayal and Venom’s influence.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-writer Chris McKenna explained that Maguire didn’t want to explore much of his character’s past, but unlike Garfield’s Peter, who was still going through a dark moment, Tobey’s had already passed. that’s why (via Heroic Hollywood):

Tobey wanted to be minimal about how much you know [de lo que pasó después de El Hombre Araña 3]. Very, very minimal. […] Tobey especially has come through that darkness. […] We were trying to do justice to the characters who did a great job of creating and being really faithful to those characters and those stories and those worlds so that it didn’t feel like we were doing mere fan-service.

Fans are still very interested to know what happened after Spider man 3, and a rumor from Giant Freaking Robot ensures that Sony already plans to develop that film, however, it would not be a live-action, but an animated feature film in the style of Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%.

Other rumors say that Tobey Maguire It will appear again in a Marvel movie, although for now there is no news on which project it will be. There are also many fans who want to see the third installment of The Amazing Spider-Man 3They even ran a campaign with the # MakeTASM3 hashtag, which was trending on Twitter on December 25.

So far, neither Maguire nor Garfield have spoken about their involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and probably when they do they won’t mention anything about future projects. Even so, for those who grew up watching the Spider-Man trilogy, the duology of The Amazing Spider-Man, and also saw how the Marvel Cinematic Universe was being built film by film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, It has been a dream come true. The third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%) continues to break box office records, and is the first in the Covid-19 pandemic to exceed $ 1 billion globally.

