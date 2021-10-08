Today, Galilea Montijo admires wedding dresses. Do you want a wedding? | Instagram

The “tapathy“Galilea Montijo, launched a strong revelation in the middle of the Hoy program, in one of the sections where they presented proposals for makeup, and various styles and some bridal outfits Do you want another wedding?

It was almost at the end of the samples that the stylist Alfonso Whaitsman presented in the middle of the morning where he shared a series of tips to stand out on the “most important day”, for many women such as “their wedding day.”

What caused so much enthusiasm in the host of the Hoy program, who shortly before the end of the presentation stated: “I even wanted to get married.”

The “TV actress“who shares 10 years of marriage with businessman and politician Fernando Reina Iglesias, would launch what seemed like a strong hint in full broadcast by revealing that he would very much like to wear white again.

“Gali“He presented one of the morning sections of” Las Estrellas “, giving an effusive welcome to his friend and star makeup artist

This beauty that I love who was all over the world except here Welcome !, the 48-year-old member of the production commented, Here I am! I missed them a lot … To which Gali replied- “My weird amishta”

The stylist starred in one of the sections of the magazine program that is of great interest to many women, particularly when one of the seasons where there are many weddings is about to arrive. “We have a super theme today because what do you think?” the makeup artist pointed out.

For that special day, said Gali- ‘Weddings are back’ … ‘There are already weddings everywhere and we are very happy, they both announced.

The remembered presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Vida Tv” and currently the “Hoy program”, mentioned the talent of Whaitsman who prints in each of his works.

And we love the makeup you do as brides, commented la jaliscience “, shortly before showing in detail the style of three proposals for wedding events both for civilians and for a large day or night party.

Well, we have these three options, different looks, began by describing the artist and “famous makeup artist of the Stars.”

The first of the beauty looks that he presented was a proposal for a bride who will marry for a civil liaison, it should be remembered that Alfonso Whaitsma is a very close friend of Galilea and who on several occasions has polished the features of his face with the tool of makeup.

On this occasion, he presented three proposals, the first a makeup for a civil wedding in which he pointed, he opted for warmer tones, “pearly shades and colors, bright colors and very subtle and very bright lips” inclined towards a natural appearance, ” they are very fashionable, “he said.

Subsequently, she presented a makeup for a daytime wedding, in which she suggested leaving the hair down (while taking the weather into account), and emphasizing the look with false eyelashes and lips in light shades, she recommended.

Without a doubt, one of the most showy is makeup for an evening wedding where you can risk more with strong shades, said the stylist.

Here we have a proposal in a “Bugambilia” color tone, commented the makeup beam, likewise he also pointed out the importance of the even tone of the skin between the makeup base and the neck or the rest of the body if an uncovered outfit is used.