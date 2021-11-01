Today, Galilea Montijo dethroned by the beauty of Tania Rincón | Instagram

More beautiful than Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta?, the beautiful Tania Rincón surprised her followers on social networks by showing off her beauty in a small swimsuit from nothing more and nothing less than from Puerto Vallarta.

In a small two-piece swimsuit in green, with some gold accessories and a large sun hat, the beautiful 34-year-old Tania Vanessa Rincón Sánchez showed that her beauty could easily leave the beautiful Galilea Montijo and Andrea in oblivion. Legarreta, her companions in the Today Program.

The television host boasted to her followers a paradisiacal weekend in Puerto Vallarta where, of course, the Sun, sand and sea could not miss the moments of fun and relaxation of the Guerreros host.

It may interest you: Livia Brito, the Latin Tomb Raider, captivates everyone in black

Tania Rincon She posed leaning back from what appears to be a yacht with a huge smile and posing like a professional, with a white heart she shared from the place where the photographs were captured.

The now host of the Hoy Program shared these images on her official Instagram account two days ago, where she exceeded 95 thousand reactions on the famous social network and received endless compliments in the comment box of the famous social network.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF TANIA HERE

Today, Galilea Montijo dethroned by the beauty of Tania Rincón. Photo: Instagram.

But the beautiful Tania Rincón went further, because the famous woman also wore Jennifer López style practicing one of the fashionable sports in the entertainment world, paddle surfing, of course, she was also caught doing this activity. With a “My head is still there …”, Rincón confirmed how much fun he had at the beach destination.

But the beautiful host of the Hoy Program not only demonstrates the moments of enjoyment in her life, this beautiful woman knows that to have those moments effort and sacrifice are necessary, so she also shares her hard physical training that she performs regularly in the stories. of the famous social network.

Tania Rincon He also touched social networks by sharing a more than special moment, his children disguised according to the dates and with an altar in the background, according to the traditions of November 1 and 2 in Mexico.

The entrance of the host of Venga la Alegría a Hoy caused enormous controversy, some of his followers assured that he should not have made such a change and that the morning of Televisa did not deserve it; however, more are those who are happy to see her more time on the small screen and enjoy her company from Monday to Friday.