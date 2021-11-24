Today, Galilea Montijo, executives reveal “Are you going or staying?” | Instagram

Galilea Montijo has faced very strong controversies amid the scandal for Inés Gómez-Mont, as well as the friendship between the two, one of which has put her on the target was her supposed exit from the program Hoy, a host reveals “Are you going or staying in the program?”

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, has given much to talk about in recent weeks after circulating versions about his departure from the Today programFaced with this, a driver decided to go after the truth and questioned the executives, who would reveal what will happen to the TV actress?

In recent days, it was known that the collaborator of variety and reality shows, Galilea Montijo, would present health problems, including “hypertension” and diseases linked to the heart.

The “model“From magazines such as” H men “, he would have contracted the disease on two occasions, which has affected his condition, as he revealed, which would give rise to alleged versions that very soon he will say goodbye to the morning broadcast.

After several days, speculation about the possible departure or transfer of Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who has conducted programs such as “Vida Tv” and “Pequeños Gigantes”, etc., to go to the United States or be part of other projects with companies ended. opponents.

For several weeks the version that Montijo Torres would leave the country and renounce the morning of The starsThis is because she is linked to Inés Gómez Mont, who faces legal charges against her.

“Is he going, is he staying?”

It was during a past live broadcast that the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante himself reported that he spoke with senior Televisa executives and they informed him what will happen to the actress of “The Grand Prize“, or” The Hidden Truth “.

They said that Galilea for 2022, no longer returned to Televisa, the morning “Today” that they were going to thank him but today I investigated, let me tell you, said Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

The presenter “De Primera Mano” revealed that Televisa’s top brass went with the “mere mere” to find out what the truth was about the issue, if the “former beauty participant” left the production house in which she has collaborated more than 14 years, approximately. This they answered! The presenter commented.

I investigated with senior managers of the Televisa company and I told them “What is the reality?” “The Gali“She goes, stays, they send her to Miami, do they want to separate themselves from her because her image is not right?” The journalist said.

The driver completely ruled out the idea that the “businesswoman” and owner of Latingal boutique go to another company, however, apparently, “The Montijo“I would be about to step outside of Televisa.