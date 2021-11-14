11/14/2021 at 21:34 CET

.

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who finished sixth this Sunday the Brazilian Grand Prix -of Sao Paulo, this year-, the nineteenth of the F1 World Championship, declared at the Interlagos circuit that he was leaving “for a ‘top 5’ and “finished” sixth, so he is not “happy”.

The 27-year-old Sainz, who started third, met on the start with his former English teammate Lando Norris (McLaren) and lost much of his options in that set. “The whole race has been there, in the touch with Lando; which is a consequence of a bad start that I have to review, because they told me on the radio that I had done everything right, but I want to review it”, pointed out the Spaniard from Ferrari, who is seventh in the World Cup, with 139 and a half points, eight and a half less than his Monegasque teammate Charles Leclerc, who this Sunday finished fifth, one place ahead of him.

“Today I was going for a ‘top 5’ and I finished sixth, so I’m not happy”The Madrid driver commented to the Dazn television channel after the race held at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo.

“I have been fast all weekend; and for two weekends I was going the same or faster than Charles (Leclerc) and that, due to a bad start, he ends up ahead of me,” Sainz commented on the circuit in the one who signed the first of his five podiums in the premier class. “But that’s what there is”, resigned the son of the double Spanish world rally champion – and triple winner of the Dakar Rally – of the same name.

“It has been a good day, in general, for the team”Sainz said, referring to the third place that Ferrari confirmed in the Constructors’ World Championship, which it occupies with 287.5 points, now with a 31 and a half advantage over McLaren, which is fourth.

“We have added good points for the team and we are going to Qatar with good feelings,” said Carlos Sainz after finishing sixth in Brazil.