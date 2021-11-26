In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi, Ninebot and other brands have reduced several of their products for Black Friday, in many cases with more than considerable discounts. We tell you which are the best.

If you are waiting for a good opportunity to buy an electric scooter, Black Friday 2021 is the opportunity to do it saving a lot of money, even in high-end models that normally move in very high figures.

There’s a little bit of everything, including some of Xiaomi’s electric scooters, which are undoubtedly the most demanded of all, Case of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential, the cheapest in its catalog now that it drops to 279 euros temporarily.

Yes it is true that for several days some of the offers on scooters come and go, depending on the stock in the store. That means that if you see the product you want at an interesting price, you better hurry to buy it.

We have chosen several models in different price segments.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential for € 279

This Xiaomi electric scooter is somewhat less powerful than the standard model. It has 20 km of battery life with a maximum speed of 25 km / h.

This is very clearly the most demanded scooter these days, with the permission of other Xiaomi models, and it is that for the price it has it is a guarantee of quality.

The downside is that the very high demand has made Amazon vary the price, although PcComponentes still sells it for 279 euros, and with free shipping from Spain.

It weighs only 12 kg and is completely foldable.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 for € 399

The new Xiaomi electric scooter with a better battery, more powerful motor and a range of up to 30 kilometers.

This is one of the offers that is or is not available depending on the moment. It was originally listed for 399 euros with the intention that it would last, although there is not always stock.

If present, undoubtedly the new scooter of the Chinese brand is one of the best bargains of this day.

They are 50 euros discount, a considerable amount considering that it only arrived in stores a few weeks ago.

ZWHEEL for 271 euros

ZWHEEL Electric Scooter

This model is one of the cheapest scooters on Black Friday. It costs 271 euros and moves in the characteristics that we could qualify as “normal”.

It has a maximum range of 25 km and top speed of 25 km per hour, the maximum that is allowed in many areas, on the other hand.

It has a mobile application to control the lights on and off and the battery level.

SmartGyro SpeedWay PRO for € 577

SmartGyro SpeedWay PRO at Amazon

This model has something that is rarely seen in the sector, and it is a range that can reach no less than 55 km. It is much more than what other models offer, even the Xiaomi PROs, which reach “only” 45 km in the best of cases.

Its price is high, 577 euros, although it justifies it enough if you have to make long trips daily.

In addition, it has 1200W of power and full suspension, details that make it one of the best scooters on Black Friday.

Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LE II by Segway for € 479

Ninebot KickScooter MAX

This electric scooter is endorsed by a brand like Segway, under its trade name Ninebot, so it has as many or more guarantees as any other.

It costs 479 euros, but its characteristics are at the height of the best for power, autonomy and design.

It reaches 40 km of autonomy and has a regenerative system that uses braking energy to charge its battery.

