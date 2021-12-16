Today, former driver is finished by “fix”, “like Lyn May” | Instagram

The famous journalist and former host of the Hoy Program, Juan Jose Origel caused a huge uproar on social networks for sharing his “new aesthetic fix”, as Internet users were not silent before the images.

Pepillo Origel, as it is commonly known, he shared on his official Instagram account a short recording where he can be seen lying on a stretcher while a doctor proceeds to perform one of the most popular aesthetic treatments among celebrities and non-celebrities, Botox.

In the images you can see the former driver of Today quite nervous, despite not being the first time the procedure has been performed, as you can see how he squeezes the stress ball that he is carrying in one of his hands.

It may interest you: Program Today, the driver could lose his voice, will he be mute?

The images were shared a day ago and have more than 6 thousand reproductions, along with them, Juan José Origel indicated a popular saying about beauty and apparently it cost him, given what can be seen in the ball that he squeezes hard .

Beauty costs! Thanks @filorgamexico @drakarencarrillo , wrote the famous journalist next to the short video on Instagram.

The driver of Sin Permiso and sometimes invited as a host of the Hoy Program received quite negative comments about the video he shared on his social networks, since Internet users assured that it would end up looking like Lyn May, Alfredo Palacios or other celebrities who have been made procedures that have markedly changed your appearance.

Today, the former driver is finished by “fix”, “like Lyn May”. Photo: Instagram.

The truth is Pepillo Origel He has been direct on other occasions that he has received quite negative comments by assuring that it is something that does not interest him and that he does not care about it and if people do not want to see it, they should not see it.

Let’s remember the huge scandal that was made when the famous show host shared on social networks that the first Covid-19 vaccine was applied in the United States, the negative comments were immediate and even assured that they would take away his Visa.

The famous man laughed at the comments returning for the second dose and also sharing it on Instagram and making jokes himself about what happened. Origel stressed that it was unfortunate that it was something that his country could not give him, that is why he went to the neighboring country.

Regarding the Hoy Program, the driver has been questioned about whether he would return as part of the Televisa morning cast, to which he pointed out that due to his age he could no longer do so since he would have to wake up very early to answer the call.