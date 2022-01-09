On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs took the stage at the Moscone West Convention Center in San Francisco and uttered this phrase: “Today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone.” It went much further: it reinvented our way of relating.

Such a day as there is, 15 years ago Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone. It is a shocking fact, because it seems that we have been using it all our lives. But that’s only true for twentysomethings.

In just 15 years the smartphone has completely changed the way we interact, shop, work, enjoy leisure. And although we have never had an iPhone, we owe all that to Apple, and Steve Jobs.

Of course, Apple did not invent the mobile phone. It had already existed for two decades, and since the mid-90s concepts such as apps, pencil stick screens or the camera on smartphones were common.

But Apple turned all this around, evolving it in such a way that even Steve Jobs was not able to predict.

During the iPhone presentation, Jobs defined it as a 3-in-1: “an iPod with a panorama screen and touch buttons,” “a revolutionary mobile phone,” and “a cutting-edge Internet communicator.”

But over the years, the iPhone in particular and smartphones in general, they have become much more than that.

The iPhone it was a revolution because added a touch screen to mobiles, which allowed a more comfortable and faster handling.

Revolutionized the power of smartphones with powerful hardware that turned the mobile into a small computer capable of running complex applications, and not just plain messaging apps and games.

But above all, Apple developed a comprehensive platform made up of thousands (later millions) of apps with a comfortable and simple payment system that allows developers to publish their apps easily, and start making money with them.

And finally, integrated real cameras in mobiles. Not only to take photos, but also good photos, and also to record video.

Shortly after Android used all of this, and the rest is history.

If you want to see the complete presentation of the iPhone, here it is. There are curious things, such as the sigh of admiration from the public when Steve Jobs unlocks the mobile by sliding his finger on the screen …

Currently there more than 1.2 billion active iPhones in the world, and several times more than Android phones.

Today we cannot live without a mobile phone, and in part we owe it, for better and for worse, to that visionary named Steve Jobs, who was able to integrate scattered and limited concepts of mobiles of the time, Y take them to a new level with his brand new iPhone.

That is the great legacy of Steve Jobs, which no one has yet been able to match.