Today, Andrea Legarreta receives 2022, only with a hat?

With only a hat? The beautiful Andrea Legarreta shared a photograph on her Instagram stories that stirred the hearts of her followers from the sea, as it seemed that she only covered her superior charms with a modern hat.

The beautiful conductor of the Today Program He decided to say goodbye to 2021 from the sea and receive with all the energy of this beautiful place a new year with his family; However, all this happened to second ended when what became a topic of conversation among the followers of Andrea Legarreta Martinez it was her beauty and her hat.

The 50-year-old driver and actress posed for the camera with a quite natural face, her hair relaxed and apparently having a lot of fun, you can see in the image how she covers the upper part of herself with a beach hat and leaves the See part of her curves, her flat stomach and the bottom of a very small dark swimsuit.

The host with the longest time in the Hoy Program definitely destroyed the illusions and imagination of many of her followers with a second image that completely ruled out the possibility that the famous woman would have posed only with the hat, because leaving this accessory a little longer from the side, Andrea Legarreta revealed the upper part of her swimsuit.

Érik Rubín’s wife looked the most beautiful and like a whole young woman, in fact, many young women in their 20s wish they looked like her. Andy, as her close friends affectionately call her, enjoyed a well-deserved vacation with her family.

Today, Andrea Legarreta receives 2022, only with a hat? Photo: Instagram.

In advance, it was shared that the Hoy Program would have its New Year’s Eve broadcasts recorded, this with the aim that the drivers and production could take a few days off.

However, this situation did not move away from rumors and scandals to the production of the morning star of Televisa, since the names of Raúl Araiza and Galilea Montijo have not been mentioned in the news of shows.

The dear Negrito Araiza seems to be going through serious health problems, more specifically in his throat, because in the same Today Program they realized that something was not right and he was becoming hoarse quite often, so they took a specialist .

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the companion of Andrea Legarreta He would have been diagnosed with a severe disease characterized by ending the voice of the person who suffers from it and this seriously compromised his work.