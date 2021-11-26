Hoy program, collaborator is rushed to the hospital | Instagram

Undoubtedly one of the news that could give to any family member or friend is that someone is injured and especially when they should go to urgency to hospital, the same thing happened in a transmission of the Hoy program recently.

A collaborator had a fall during one of the transmissions of the Today program, so he immediately had to be transferred to the hospital, the famous star is one of the darlings of the program that participates in the section “The stars dance in Today”.

As you well know, from the beginning of the year 2021, the famous program decided to create a new entertainment section called “The stars dance in Today”, where several celebrities and part of the cast enter the dance floor to surprise with their dance steps. .

Some of the most emblematic personalities that have participated in the program were Laura Bozzo, Carlos Bonavides, Romina Marcos and Aleida Núñez.

Surely there were moments of tension in the morning program because shortly before going on the track he was injured, perhaps he could not say goodbye correctly because the intention of taking care of him and immediately transferring him to the hospital was the highest priority of the production team.

It was Moisés Peñaloza who ended up on his back when he was practicing a lap when he ended up on the floor and even though he wanted to dance, the decision was made not to allow it and for the medical team to help him.

The collaborator of the Hoy program Moisés Peñaloza is a couple of the beautiful actress Pía Sanz, they were practicing and warming up for their entrance to the track, Tania Rincón explained that the couple had not rehearsed with the costumes and that when they did they realized that they were very slippery

The couple ended up falling together, however it was Peñaloza who was injured perhaps severely, because he landed with his tailbone which hurt a lot, the images were shared in a YouTube video of the Today program.

Once he was transferred to the hospital, his partner had to dance alone, and as a result, he received several praise from the judges: Andrea Legarreta, Latin Lover and Lolita Cortés.