Today, the driver was hospitalized. Is it Galilea Montijo? | Instagram

The Hoy program has some of the most beloved female conductors on television, however, a great concern has been unleashed after learning that one of them was hospitalized. Galilea Montijo?

The morning program Hoy, shared bad news in the middle of its recent broadcasts after learning that one of its collaborators would have stopped at the hospital Who is it?

The drivers, Andrea Legarreta, Tania Rincón and Raúl, “El Negro” Araiza, reacted with great surprise to the news and sent him the best vibes for his recovery.

After the version was confirmed, this would cause endless speculation about his state of health, so the colleague of the Today program in Las Estrellas, he shared a snapshot on Instagram in which he allowed himself to be captured from a hospital bed.

Today, the driver was hospitalized. Is it Galilea Montijo? Photo: Instagram Capture

This would be sufficient reason for the driver to be absent from the recent television broadcasts, later, she made a publication where she confirmed that she was precisely in the hospital.

However, although weeks ago it transpired that Galilea Montijo, was a bit delicate in health, derived from the aftermath of two infections, it was the journalist Martha Figueroa who collaborates in the “Televisa program“, who this time became the patient.

The collaborator of the Hoy program told everyone that the reasons for her admission to the medical center were due to complications for which she underwent surgery. He also thanked all the support he has received in these difficult times.

Juan José Origel’s colleague is also lying on a bed, apparently shortly before being operated on. Figueroa posed together with a mask and a hospital gown.

Fortunately, the host of “Excuse me“She would have already been discharged, she said in order to avoid other types of speculation about her true state of health, it was also confirmed that she had already been transferred to her home.

So now it is expected that very soon, Martha Figueroa will be able to resume her activities in her different television projects. It was her own colleagues from the morning production who sent their full support to the communicator, of whom they pointed out, they hope to have her back on the set of Hoy very soon.

One of those who immediately manifested herself was Andrea Legarreta, who did not express her joy to Martha Figueroa:

I’m so glad to know. You will be back soon! I love you, “wrote the brand new presenter of the morning.

Other celebrities who were present at the publication were Tania Rincón and Raúl “Negro” Araiza, who expressed the best to him.