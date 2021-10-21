Today Program has one more resignation, the reason for money | Instagram

One of the saddest news that continues to haunt the Hoy program is the resignations of employees, this time the reason was money.

Throughout this year 2021, there have already been several drivers of the morning program who have had to give it up and now one more person joins, he had just won the affection and admiration of everyone in a very short time.

Because at the moment he was not in the best financial situation, he had decided give up, in order to look for a job where I had a higher income of money.

We are talking about Silverio Rocchi one of the participants of the segment “The stars dance in Today” was the one who decided to voluntarily withdraw from the program.

From the moment the second season premiered, the well-known Mexican soccer player Rocchi immediately won the applause of the public, surprised with his skills on the court and immediately became one of the favorites of the program.

Today Program has one more resignation, the reason for money | Instagram program today

Given that the income he received was not enough to cover his expenses, he had made the strong decision to retire, surely some of the participants were excited because the competition would leave, but on the other hand it was not all emotion, rather sadness for his departure .

Still a week ago Rocchi continued to appear in Instagram posts on Today programHis partner, the beautiful Mexican actress, host and politician Suggey Ábrego, apparently was a bit worried about her partner’s decision.

It is even mentioned that during the broadcast and in front of the drivers Andrea Legarreta as well as Arath de la Torre, he mentioned that he had not been able to pay alimony for his children and that he also owed the rent for his apartment.

He mentioned that his situation was such that he had been eating and dining at the home of the actor and singer Julio Camejo, who has shown solidarity with him.

Where did Silverio Rocchi play?

The Mexican goalkeeper had the opportunity to participate in 7 clubs in total in four countries: Mexico, Spain, Italy and Uruguay.

The club in which he participated in Mexico were: Puebla and Lobos de la BUAP, in Spain it was where he was in more clubs were 3 in total: Barcelona Atletic, Club Deportiu Masnou and UDA Gramenet, as for Italy he was in Vicenza and Cerro In uruguay.

Silverio Rochi has been in an international championship: the U-17 Soccer World Cup that was held in -Peru, playing for Mexico’s U-17 soccer team.