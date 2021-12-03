Today program, conductor performs an aesthetic arrangement | Instagram

One of the most watched morning programs on Mexican television is undoubtedly the Today program, this variety show also hosts several hosts who have become public favorites, one of them underwent a aesthetic arrangement.

You will surely be interested to know that it was precisely Raúl “El Negro” Araiza who not only surprised his followers, but he himself was shocked, even scared.

This is because the driver was probably unaware of the side effects after this procedure was performed, as could happen with many people when it is performed the first time.

In a YouTube video that was shared on the Hoy channel, the treatment performed by the driver was shared, this entertaining video has the title: “Raúl Araiza, concerned about the beauty treatment he underwent | Hoy Program”, We will share it with you right away.

curiously Raul Araiza He decided to carry out this aesthetic arrangement, precisely in one of the broadcasts of the Hoy program, to his surprise he was unaware that his face would begin to swell a little.

The actor who has participated in various soap operas such as “Gancho al Corazón” and “La Desalmada” the most recent, mentioned that not only women should be concerned about their appearance but also men.

As proof of this one of the spoiled hosts of the Hoy program decided to undergo a therapy called revitalization treatment at the NCTF.

What did the NCTS treatment consist of?

To begin with, the liquid that Raúl was injected is vitamins with hyaluronic acid, this product is of French origin, in addition to not leaving bruises and its objective is to:

Give your face luminosity Give your face hydration Greater firmness to the skin Crow’s feet are reduced

While the specialist injected this liquid to the actor with a micro syringe, some lumps were seen just below his eyes, they were the product deposits.

Raul Araiza He was a little concerned because that day he would be one of the conductors of the Bandamax awards, he believed that the inflamed would last a long time, however, the specialist specified that it would only take 40 minutes for these lumps to fade.

Once this procedure was started, the camera made a close up to focus on Raúl while he underwent said treatment, curiously in the background Galilea Montijo was heard laughing at the entertaining comments made by his partner.