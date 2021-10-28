Program Today, Shanyk Berman goes with everything, “stop swallowing” | Instagram

“Stop swallowing”, those are the harsh words that the irreverent entertainment journalist Shanyk berman She exposed two of her colleagues from the Hoy Program and with whom she caused enormous controversy and anger on social networks.

Shanyk gave his opinion quite harsh after in the What are you talking about? Section of the Today Program The images of Aranza Ruiz and Sugey Ábrego will be presented complaining about the criticism they have received towards their physique during their participation in Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

The beautiful participants of the reality program of the Hoy Program shared how they have been told and read in social networks comments about their weight, that they are very heavy, that they should go on a diet, that they have very fat legs and others, this after being exposed during their presentations in said reality.

Aranza Ruiz said she was fed up with people feeling with the power to criticize others about their body without knowing what’s behind it and shared that after one of her presentations she received a call to tell her that her legs looked very fat and she very heavy.

Later Ábrego appeared sharing that they have been very hard with her on social networks and that they do not know everything behind it, how difficult it has been for her to overcome a divorce and that Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy has been a rebirth for her and despite having already lost four kilos, people continue their criticism; however, he assures that he is going for more and to be valued.

After the words of these beautiful women, Shanyk berman He did not have compassion and they left with everything in full Today assuring that getting sick or getting old could not be avoided, but being fat, yes, so he assured them that if they do not want to be fat, “close your mouth.”

Excuse me, but they just want to draw attention because if you feel fat, what do you think? That can be avoided. You can’t help getting old or sick, but shut your mouth, stop swallowing if it really bothers you to be fat and skinny, Berman commented harshly.

After Shanyk’s words, Andrea Escalona, ​​Martha Figueroa and Maryfer Centeno showed their annoyance at what the journalist said by supporting the contestants and even pointing out that they could be talking about dysmorphia since both are quite attractive. The drivers indicated that both should even receive emotional support for this situation. Meanwhile, social networks had no mercy on Shanyk Berman.