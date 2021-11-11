Today’s conductor breaks down in tears in full transmission | Instagram

Shanik berman He has cried with great feeling this Thursday in the middle of the Hoy Program after learning that the beloved Carmen Salinas has suffered a stroke and is in intensive care.

The entertainment expert was at the table of the morning Televisa star next to Paul Stanley, Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta and Arath de la Torre when it was time to report the unfortunate state of health of Carmen Salinas Lozano.

Realizing that the lead actress is really gravel and fighting for her life, Shanik Berman could not help crying deeply in front of the cameras, her affection towards Carmelita Salinas.

All the live broadcast lasted with the journalist outside the hospital where the famous actress and producer is talking about the situation, the entertainment expert lasted crying for what was happening and at the end of the note sent good wishes to the famous.

During the transmission from the hospital in the Roma neighborhood where Carmen Salinas is, the reporter for the Hoy Program reported that his nephew, Gustavo Briones, was seen leaving the hospital where he spent the night to be aware of the Televisa star.

WATCH THE TRANSMISSION HERE

Conductora de Hoy breaks down in tears in full transmission. Photo: Capture.

Salinas’s relative did not reveal details about his health; However, he did not go by the wayside when sharing that the actress’s state of health is serious, “very serious” and said that at noon this Thursday he will receive a medical report on the situation, which he assured, he will share with the media. communication.

It turned out that it was at two hours on Thursday that the actress was taken to the hospital after having suffered a stroke, it is said that it was the vascular disease that led to Carmelita Salinas to end up in intensive care and intubated.

The media are alert to any information that arises about the famous and awaiting noon to get their hands on the statement from the specialists.

For its part, social networks have been filled with memories and good wishes for the leading actress, hoping that even against the odds she will soon recover her health and return to the television forums to continue shining on television.

Currently Carmelita is part of the cast of the telenovela My fortune is loving you, where she plays Chente’s grandmother, a character played by the handsome Davis Zepeda. The actress has not ceased to be in force on the small screen.