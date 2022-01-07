Today, they reveal the driver’s salary, more than Galilea Montijo? | Instagram

More than Galilea Montijo? The arrival of Carmen Muñoz, former host of Enamorándonos al Programa Hoy caused a huge stir and although they claimed she was a guest host, everything seems to indicate that this is not the case.

According to this, Carmen Muñoz did not reach the Today Program only to replace Andrea Legarreta during the holidays as it would have been handled, but that he would have come to stay and that he would even have a juicy amount of money for his salary.

The publication assures that the salary of the former TV Azteca host would be a little below nothing more and nothing less than the longest-serving host of the morning star of Televisa, Andrea Legarreta, with a not inconsiderable amount.

Carmen Muñoz would have left TV Azteca behind for nothing more and nothing less than eight hundred thousand pesos a year, a really good proposal for the former host of Al Extremo. Despite this, what was officially handled was that the host joined Televisa, but not to be part of its main channels.

It was in the same Hoy Program that the presenter shared what would be her new project, which will be carried out in Unicable, so many did not explain that Muñoz agreed to enter something small being one of the queens of the competition.

However, they assure that in reality Carmen Muñoz will join the cast of the Hoy Program as a replacement for the beloved Tania Rincón, who they assure does not finish connecting with the public and would join the conductors of Cuéntamelo Ya !.

Let’s remember that Rincón was also a TV Azteca talent, part of Venga la Alegría for a long time, until he joined Televisa in programs like Guerreros and finally, formally joining the morning star after the departure of Marisol González.

The departure of González de Hoy was full of rumors, as there are those who say that the former beauty queen would not be comfortable with her work thanks to Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, who would be bothering her out of “envy” for not wanting to be overshadowed on camera.

Despite what was said, the model also denied at all times that there was a bad relationship with the star conductors of TodayHe even assured that he would return to the program when the time was right.

Marisol González assured that it was personal issues that kept her away in Hoy and that she had to move to support her husband with his new professional projects, in addition to having more time for her family.