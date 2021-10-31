10/31/2021 at 20:03 CET

The coach of Atlético de Madrid, Diego Pablo Simeone, emphasized “the collective effort” of his players as the key to the 3-0 victory against Betis, in which for the first time they managed to leave a clean sheet, something that they had not achieved for three games.

The Argentine coach made it clear when asked why his team had been lacking in previous matches. “What was seen, things are seen, an even collective effort, and when the collective effort is even, things appear”, he sentenced.

Just before, Simeone had recalled that of the four goals they had conceded in the two previous league duels in 2-2 against Real Sociedad and Levante, three were from penalties.

“We are always extremists, within extremism the four goals that we had received in these last three games appear and they had been three from penalties and one from counterattack, they had not disorganized us to score. Beyond those two games the team came from a stage that we could not find what was found, a huge collective effort, and from there the team we want appeared, “he analyzed.

The defensive security of this Sunday coincided with the return of the Montenegrin central Stefan savic, who formed in the line of three in the center of the defense with the Uruguayan José María Giménez and Mario Hermoso.

“It is true that the regularity and continuity of the game that the three centrals that you named have had, give them more knowledge among them and today they have responded very well to the game that they played,” acknowledged Simeone.

The Argentine coach considered that this Sunday was “the most regular, safe game” of this season, since his team “controlled the game.” “We played a good game in the first half, with several occasions, in the second the second goal did not appear to put the game on the right track, the goal against them came that accommodated us better, and the result could also be broader”, story.

One of the names of the press conference was the French Antoine Griezmann. “Looking at today’s game we find the usual Griezmann: running, working positionally for the team, with scoring options … It’s the path we were looking for when we thought of him”Simeone praised him.

The Atlético coach also had praise for his compatriot Rodrigo De Paul, key from the center of the field of the reaction of the team in the first half.

“He came with great enthusiasm, eager to show everything he has in his game, he entered the group very well and is important for the team. We need him to be like today, people fired him in the best way after the game that he did and we do not imagine it in any other way than today, “said the coach.

Simeone lived the duel from the stands for his expulsion last Thursday against Levante, for protesting. “Being away is not good, it is negative for me, for the team, and that space must be improved, although the sensitivity of the referees has to be there, ask for a 30-meter yellow and come running to get it out, it seems to me that it did not happen Nothing. The other day I did what I shouldn’t do, ask for a yellow card. It looks much better from above, and luckily I had to see a great team, “he acknowledged.

Taking into account that last statement, he was asked whether from that elevated position, he believes that he has already found the right team structure to play with three forwards.

“We are going as a consequence of what is happening in the squad. We have out to Llorente and Lemar which were the two interiors last season and they gave us so much. Today we don’t have them and we understand that we can compensate for that with two forwards and making a more collective effort. The only way is to work, run and run, if you don’t run it is very difficult, “he reflected.

For the Atlético coach, this result is not a mental boost for Wednesday’s Champions League match in Liverpool, as they are different competitions.

“We came with the need to win to be close to the applicants to compete in the best places. Starting tomorrow another different competition begins and we will begin tonight to prepare it,” settled Simeone, who confirmed that he will not have the injured in Liverpool Thomas Lemar and Maros Llorente, although Geoffrey Kondogbia “may be there.”