He came out of the closet in the middle of the Hoy Program!, The beloved host Raúl Araiza surprised his followers by revealing in the middle of the program his love for one of the former hosts of the broadcast. After a time away from Hoy, the beloved actor and host Lambda García returned to the morning star of Televisa, all this to promote the new telenovela in which he participates, Divided Love, what he never imagined is that he would leave there with a confession of love .

After talking with his colleagues about his new character, Lambda García stayed longer on the broadcast to celebrate his 35th birthday with his former colleagues and friends, including Raúl Araiza Herrera.

The production of Today He planned to celebrate Lambda with a birthday version of one of his games in which the former La Desalmada actor had to perform a challenge that consisted of confessing his love to his former partner. That was how Raúl Araiza ended up sharing in his Instagram stories one dedicated to Lambda García in which he tells him I love you and that he wants me to make him a child.

During the Hoy Program there were also some images of melodramas in which the male conductor with the longest service in Hoy has kissed with other men, which is why Jorge el Burro Van Rankin, who was the guest conductor, made him a “scene of jealousy “.

The followers of Raúl Araiza are more than pleased to see him again in the Hoy Program, as we remember that last December serious concerns began for the Televisa actor, too.

Before the end of 2021, the production of the Today Program He noticed that something was wrong with Araiza, as she suddenly lost her voice during the morning. For this reason and in the middle of the live program he was attended by a specialist.

The doctor confirmed that there was a problem with the voice of Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta’s partner, who had serious inflammation and required rest and anti-inflammatories. However, they assure that the problem is more than that, since it would have a disease that ends up completely taking over the voice of those who suffer from it.

They assure that the famous problem would be so serious that he had a crisis during the recordings of the program for the holidays, since “his voice did not come out”, which really upset him. They point out that the disease is not only characterized by the absence of voice, but also by being quite painful.