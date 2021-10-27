TODAY’s Driver Failed For Using Squid Game Fame | INSTAGRAM

Since the fame of “Squid Game” became present on social networks as an implacable phenomenon, many people are already tired of observing it everywhere and consider that now the television stations and especially the TODAY program have wanted to take advantage of the fame of said Korean series and Internet users have disapproved of one of their drivers for it.

Of course Televisa I could not miss the opportunity to take advantage of the great fame of said entertainment program that was released in Netflix few weeks ago and that so far has been placed as one of the Most viewed series of said platform.

Well for this very reason what in the Dance Reality Show “The Stars dance TODAY” of the morning program they dressed as one of the characters and participants of said game but to interpret a fun dance that for the judges was very good but for some viewers it was reprehensible for wanting to hang on the fame that the series obtained.

It was this same October 26 that Mariazel and Yurem pThey presented a choreography using the costumes of the participants of the game in the series in addition to using one of the movements made by one of the protagonists, of course with the purpose of trying to attract the attention of those users who enjoyed observing that fiction so impressive for many .

But as we mentioned earlier, social networks do not forgive, despite the fact that some of the judges enjoyed the dance and placed good marks on it, although by the way it was not enough to convince them to have the best desired grades, because for this very reason that Twitter users immediately expressed their opinion on the matter.

Some users commented that it is boring and reprehensible that they are trying to hang on to the fame of that series, in addition to what not many people like Yurem very much, although he is also a favorite of many for his fun personality and youthful energy.

It was for this reason that some fans of the drama came to give their opinions and of course not all were happy, something that happens practically every day in the application of the blue bird, a place full of freedom that sometimes is somewhat toxic and many already do. have noticed.

What do you think? Did you see the dance the conductors performed today? what do you think about it? At the moment we will have to continue waiting for the second season of said series, which has already been confirmed by the streaming giant Netflix, who will surely continue to take advantage of the boom that was for millions of people.

Despite its great success, there are also other profiles that express their dissatisfaction with said piece of entertainment, ensuring that it is not so good, besides that, thanks to so many memes that are shared about it, many have already tired of hearing only his name, so they do not support anything that has to do with such content.