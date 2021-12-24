Today’s driver hit by another vehicle, “without brakes” | Instagram

Tremendous scare! Paul Stanley had the scare of his life after a taxi lost control and hit the vehicle he was boarding. According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, the beloved driver of the Hoy Program was driving with Televisa staff when the other vehicle lost its brakes and was hit in the car they were boarding causing tremendous fright.

According to the journalist, fortunately Paul stanley he is well and did not go through a strong scare and material losses that vehicle insurance absorbed; however, who if it had repercussions on his neck was the driver, who presumably would end up with a neck brace.

Although this did not happen to adults, Dael Quiroz emphasizes that it has not been a good week for Andrea Legarreta and Raúl Araiza’s partner in Today Well, recently I had already given two not very positive marks.

It may interest you: “Silvia Pinal could die before the end of the year”, Mhoni Vidente

It was the same youtuber known as El Arguenderito who shared that Paul Stanley had opened a restaurant that did not stop due to publicity, since he himself and many famous people shared it on their social networks; however, everything seems to indicate that there are problems.

Dael assures that the problem of the business of Paco Stanley’s son is that the staff does not last long in it, because they simply stop going from one day to the next, without giving a reason for the reason for this situation, as if they have poor working conditions. work or the person in charge has something to do with it.

Today’s driver impacted by another vehicle, “without brakes.” Photo: Instagram.

On the other hand, Quiroz also shared that Paul Stanley has recently had a bad taste in his mouth since he is not characterized by his good humor, Dael described him as “bitter”, indicating that this is generally the character of those who dedicate themselves to making to laugh.

The issue in question was a guest host on the Today Program, in the absence of the beloved Raúl Araiza, Yurem, who apparently was bothering the driver and actor little by little until his patience did not give for more and Yurem ended up in tears.

Supposedly, Yurem Rojas would be crying and crying until the Hoy production approached to see what would happen, as Stanley would have pushed him by no longer supporting his comments.

Dael assured that the production gave his place of titular conductor to Paul and the next day Yurem no longer appeared in the morning star of Televisa, despite the fact that he had already been paid all week.