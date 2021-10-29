TODAY drivers defeat VLA in Halloween costumes | INSTAGRAM

This Friday, October 29, would be the last day before Halloween for the weekly morning programs of the television stations. Aztec TV and Televisa, the drivers of Come the joy They could not compete and were defeated in the morning program TODAY, thanks to their excellent costumes.

And it is that in reality the VLA conductors did not choose to put on any costume, but had a competition in which the participants were in charge of dressing up some characters, so the theme of TODAY managed to win over the public by dressing as members of a “Circus of T3rror”.

As every year the drivers showed up at nine in the morning and the first to appear was Raul Araiza who was disguised as an animal tamer in his maleficent version, an excellent outfit that made him have a lot of presence in front of the cameras.

He also introduced his partner Galilee Montijo who was disguised as a harlequin to later share that Andrea Legarreta dressed up as a ‘Malevolent Clown’.

Paul Stanley He also disguised himself as a clown and promised the audience that it would be very bad during the programming this Friday. For his part Andrea Escalona placeholder image appeared as an aerialist who won over some viewers.



The Venga la Alegría drivers did not dress up this Friday, October 29, unlike TODAY.

But it was Tania Rincón who loved much more the attention of both viewers and Internet users who could appreciate her characterization as the Bearded woman, many joking and saying that she simply had not waxed.

Also the participants and the judges of Las Estrellas Bailan en HOY arrived with their respective costumes to celebrate that Halloween is approaching and although it is a foreign holiday they did not forget the offerings and traditions for this November 2, “El Día de Mue3rtos “, remembering his producer Magda Rodríguez and some other members of Televisa who recently lost their lives.

This is how in social networks it is presumed that the program widely surpassed Come Joy who, despite the fact that they were celebrating, did not dedicate the necessary time to dressing up as a character, for which their competition managed to surpass them in rating, since they managed to winning him attracted a lot of attention from the Mexicans.

This Friday, October 29, the costume competition was taken away by the morning program TODAY, in addition to which they addressed the theme of the dark circus in the best possible way and even managed to exceed expectations.