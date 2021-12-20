Today’s driver at risk of losing her life, “they didn’t tell it” | Instagram

Unfortunate surprise friends and colleagues from Martha Figueroa, host of the Hoy y Con Permiso program after seeing how she was absent from both programs and that she reappeared on social networks from the hospital.

It was four days ago that the host of the entertainment section of Today shared the publication that indicated that it had been found in the hospital, but until today the reasons why “they no longer counted it” have been revealed.

In her message, Martha Figueroa indicated that she had been to the hospital but that everything was fine and that she was at home; even already working; however, he had not detailed what happened.

It was Dael Quiroz from Arguende Tv who revealed that for some time, Juan José Origel’s partner and friend had placed a gastric band with which she lost a large amount of weight and since it was not urgent to remove it, she did not, a decision that ended to take this year.

However, already entering the operating room at the time of the band, the doctors would have noticed something really serious, since Martha Figueroa would have her intestines seriously damaged and in them a fissure that led to a strong infection that compromised her life.

Today’s driver at risk of losing her life, “they didn’t count it.” Photo: Instagram.

According to Quiroz, the doctors “no longer told it,” so Hoy’s host would have requested to make her will and the experts would only have told her that they would do what was in their power, so they did not guarantee that she would leave the hospital alive.

Fortunately and in the face of enormous risk, Martha Figueroa He would have recovered and come out of that strong infection to leave the hospital on his feet and rejoin his work on Mexican television on a regular basis.

When she shared on social networks that she had been to the hospital, her colleagues and Internet users had been greatly surprised because they did not know what had happened and she immediately had endless comments that sent her good wishes and questioned her about what had happened. happened.

Stars like Andrea Legarreta, Pedro Prieto, Juan José Origel, Pedrito Sola and others, showed their concern for the host of shows and reacted immediately to the strong scare that the famous woman had.

Yeaaah! I am back! (with jellies and grape juice ) See you at @conpermisotv at 9.30pm by @canalunicable, you can see the latest publication of Figueroa on his social networks.

Apparently, Martha is still recovering with care, such as food, as the driver indicated that she was on “jelly and juice”, this related to the strong health complication she had.