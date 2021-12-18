Today’s driver was not missing, she was in the hospital | Instagram

She was not missing or partying! A popular host of the Hoy Program, Martha Figueroa shared why he would have disappeared from the programs Today and With Permission, in which he develops as a specialist in shows.

The friend and partner of Pepillo Origel shared with his followers that in reality the place where he was was in the hospital and that he would have undergone surgery, Martha Figueroa accompanied the message with a photograph in which he can be seen wearing a hospital gown and mask from a hospital bed.

After her absence and that viewers missed her on Hoy y Con Permiso, it was on her Instagram account that the driver shared what happened and that she was fortunately at home.

Although Martha Figueroa did not share what exactly happened, apparently what happened was not something that happened to adults since she has already been restored to her usual work and life. However, Internet users and colleagues of the journalist quickly appeared on social networks.

In the comment box of the famous and irreverent, they quickly questioned her about what happened, how she was doing, and they took the opportunity to send their best wishes to Juan José Origel’s friend.

Today’s driver was not missing, she was in the hospital. Photo: Instagram.

Figueroa shared the publication on Instagram days ago and has exceeded 10,000 reactions on the famous social network. Colleagues such as Juan José Origel, Andrea Legarreta, Pedrito Sola, Raúl Araiza and more reacted immediately to the publication.

Recently the partner and friend of the driver of Today, Juan José Origel was also a trend after sharing on his social networks that he underwent an aesthetic procedure.

Pepillo does not let time pass for him and that is why he used Botox to reduce his expression lines on his face. The entertainment expert shared a video of the moment in which they applied botulinum toxin.

The images showed how nervous Origel gets with this procedure, since you could see how he squeezed the stress ball that he had in his hand every time the doctor proceeded with the application.

Most of the comments towards Pepillo were negative, as some Internet users assure that he has exceeded these procedures and that he could even end up as big stars like Alfredo Palacios or Lyn May; However, Origel has made it clear on several occasions that he ignores negative comments and that those who do not like him simply do not see it.