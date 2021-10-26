Today’s morning show will have its own international day | Instagram

Although it seems something incredible, it is true, the famous program morning Today will have its own International DayWell, it received a mention from an organization in Las Vegas, something that will undoubtedly be something extremely impressive.

Although thousands of people criticize the “HOY” program, this morning the program received important news that comes hand in hand with the celebrations that they made to the producer Magda Rodríguez during her birthday, almost a year after her loss, on April 1. November 2020.

The Walk of the Stars celebrated the issue morning of Televisa for the 23 years on the air that the program has had, however they also announced that from now on there will be a special date to celebrate this product that has been an important part of the television station.

According to the information, this mention comes from Las Vegas, Nevada, where the “TODAY” program will have its own commemorative plaque for the many positive experiences that have been transmitted to the public for just over two decades.

As expected, the drivers were very excited about this date in which from now on the program will celebrate its anniversary, however, it will also have a special celebration in the United States so it is now international in nature.

This is how Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta, Tania Rincón, Andrea Escalona, ​​Paul Stanley and Raúl Araiza were very happy to have this important mention in their hands, since it undoubtedly marks an important moment for a San Ángel television production. .

It is a proclamation, congratulating the entire Hoy program, the cast for its 23 years, ”said the president of the Paseo de las Estrellas.

According to what the president of the Paseo de las Estrellas commented for this important date, everything seems to indicate that in Las Vegas the “Day of the TODAY program” will be celebrated on October 14.

On the other hand, Galilea Montijo, host of the Hoy program, is still involved in dimes and diretes, after she was absent for several days from the morning broadcast.

It is for this reason that after it became known that Galilea Montijo’s husband left office, the famous woman decided to break the silence.

She explained if it is true that she will leave Mexico and if in the case of Inés Gómez Mont her husband would withdraw from political life.

According to what was revealed by Galilea, he does not plan to leave the country or flee to the United States, since he has nothing to hide and therefore, he stressed that the times he has been absent from the Hoy program has been due to health problems.