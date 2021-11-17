Netflix: Know your premieres today Tuesday, November 16 | Instagram

Today the famous platform Netflix starts the day with a new premiere within its extensive catalog that will undoubtedly fascinate its millions of subscribers, so read on so you don’t miss the news.

It is not the weekend yet and six productions arrive on Netflix today, that’s right, and it is that to be a simple Tuesday they are enough to be true, because most of the time it is on Fridays when it launches a large list of titles.

This is how Netflix returns with a variety of premieres for this Tuesday, November 16, so grab a pencil, prepare your popcorn and get ready for the marathons that the platform has prepared.

So without further ado, here are the premieres that the red logo platform has for this second day of the week:

1

Good Neighbors 2 (SPECIAL)

Mac and Kelly’s plan is to sell the house, but they may run into trouble if prospective buyers find out that a progressive sorority is staying next door.

2

12 Hours to Survive: The Election Year (SPECIAL)

A presidential candidate wants to end a tradition that allows one night of rape a year. Therefore, he is now in danger and must fight for his life.

3

Johnny Test and the perfect meatloaf (INFANT)

Johnny and Dukey embark on an interactive adventure to find the perfect meatloaf … and save themselves from whatever Daddy wants to serve them for dinner.

4

Madagascar (CHILDREN)

When their ship capsizes, a lion, a zebra, a giraffe and a hippo from a zoo are stranded on Madagascar, an island populated by crackpots.

5

Trolls (CHILDREN)

The merry Princess Poppy and her grumpy friend Branch embark on the greatest adventure of their lives to rescue others from the clutches of the hungry Bernese.

6

The Croods (CHILDREN)

When an earthquake destroys their cave, a prehistoric family is forced to travel through an unknown area in search of a new home.