Today’s program hosts dress up as catrines and catrinas | INSTAGRAM

Remembering that just last Friday they were dressed in Halloween costumes with the theme of the “Circus of Fear”, this November 2 the drivers of the morning show of Televisa TODAY they took the time to disguise themselves as catrinas and catrines to honor the Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead, so they prepared a special program in which they set up a large altar where the former producer was included. Magda Rodriguez, who lost his life just a year ago on November 1, 2020.

It was through the official account of Instagram of the program, where some of the photographs were shared where we could appreciate how good the entire cast of said production looked, all with a skull face and of course many ornaments that made them look phenomenal.

Since the beginning Tuesday The drivers began to arrive at the makeup department very early to begin their great transformation as they were in a long process of characterization with special makeups and of course experts who dedicated themselves to doing the best job they could on them.

The drivers had to be very aware of their makeup so as not to ruin them with some movement in which they wiped the sweat with their hand or something like that, something that nobody thinks about but that is surely quite difficult to maintain.

Of course we can see the main presenters and also the judges of the stars dance today characterized in these special costumes that honored those who already passed us on the way.



Andrea Legarreta had one of the audience’s favorite outfits.

Of course we saw Galilea Montijo, who shared a bit of the transformation she experienced on her social networks, showing how she came to Televisa and how she remained after so much makeup, representing the adelitas female characters of the Mexican revolution.

Of course, Andrea Legarreta could not miss the opportunity to highlight she used the theme of monarch butterflies, a concept that according to Michoacan traditions announces the arrival of this special day she herself thanked the makeup and all the production people who made it possible this amazing outfit.

But one of the most incredible outfits was that of Tania Rincón who also dedicated a skull that they made for her in which we can read the following: “There is a great party in the pantheon, because a new guest arrived called Tania Rincón who envida was a chulada ”, A reative message that he placed to accompany his photograph of this special celebration

Paul Stanley became the most elegant catrín of all, also sharing the clothes he used for this special mission, of course he wore a hat with flowers and a skull, incredible makeup and of course a very interesting mustache.