12/17/2021 at 11:08 CET

Hamilton’s absence from the FIA ​​Awards Gala as runner-up in the Formula 1 World Championship in 2021 is a violation of sporting rules and could lead to sanction. But although the sit-in of Mercedes and Hamilton to the FIA ​​was the most talked about of the night in Paris, the president Jean todt He wanted to remove the drama from the matter, he made a fiery defense of the champion Max verstappen and took on the criticism for what happened at the end of the World Cup in Abu Dhabi. The Frenchman, who was fired from his post before the presidential elections that take place this Friday, gave a last lesson in ‘knowing how to be’.

When asked about the absence from Hamilton Y Wolff, Todt He said: “I think that tonight we should be celebrating, instead of getting into any kind of controversy. Now that doesn’t make sense. What would we gain? I regret your absence because Mercedes should have had much more attention, since it will be eight times. Constructors’ world champion is something unique. But this young man (Verstappen) has done an outstanding job, and that is what we should focus on now, rather than saying are we going to punish Hamilton for not coming? “

“We will miss him,” he added. Todt. “Lewis is an exceptional champion, he is never wrong. It has been an incredible combination, probably the best car, the best team and him who never makes a mistake. But this time Max just won 10 races and we should give him his credit,” said Todt , which before leaving the presidency of the FIA ​​has confirmed an investigation to clarify what happened in Abu Dhabi and see what rule changes can be made in the future.

“Are we perfect? ​​No. And that is why I have proposed to do a complete review to see what needs to be improved, in light of what has happened. But not only focusing on this race, but on what has happened along the way. throughout the year Do we refuse if we can improve? We shouldn’t. We need to be perfectionists and, in a way, F1 is the result of perfection. A great driver is not enough or neither is a great car. So everything has to combine to succeed”.

By last, Jean todt recognized that Verstappen “He deserved to be champion. He had a great season. It’s human to focus only on the last lap … It is true that he was very lucky there, but you should watch the whole season. Were you lucky at Silverstone? Were you lucky in Baku? Were you lucky in Budapest? I don’t think so, you know. “