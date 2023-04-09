TOI-4603b, the newly discovered exoplanet that is denser than lead

Astronomers recently discovered a strange exoplanet identified as TOI-4603b, which is the same size as Jupiter but 13 times its mass, making it one of the heaviest planets ever discovered, with a density greater than that of lead. .

In an article published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, cited in Slash Gear, the authors describe their discovery of the exoplanet using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). They looked at TESS data and added data from other instruments at the Palomar Observatories in California.

By watching the light from the planet’s host star decrease in brightness as the planet passed in front of it, called the transit method, they were able to determine the size of the planet. Then, by looking at how the light from the star shifted due to the Doppler effect, they were able to calculate the mass of the planet.

By combining these different data about the planet, the researchers were able to see that it was incredibly dense: “It is one of the most massive and dense transiting giant planets known to date.”

Where is TOI-4603b located?

The exoplanet is 730 light-years away and orbits a star called TOI-4603. This planet orbits very close to its star, with a year there of just seven days.

The authors suggest that the planet could have formed farther from its star but migrated closer over time, because it has an oval-shaped orbit. Studying the orbit and the other bodies in the system could help us learn how such a dense planet formed.

The discovery of such a massive exoplanet is particularly interesting because it helps define what the upper limits of a planet may be in terms of size and mass.