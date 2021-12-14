The Metaverse and play to earn games are among the most popular segments of the crypto market today, and the Cryowar token is involved in both. During the current day this coin has been jumping upward strongly, so you may be interested in knowing it.

At the time of this writing, the CWAR token is trading at $ 2.21, accumulating a gain of 70.58% in the last 24 hours, although still maintaining a loss of 19.50% in the last 7 days.

Its market capitalization is $ 41.5 million, ranking 2,791 in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

With the great upward jump that it has been making in the last hours, today this token is the biggest winner of the day in the Metaverse segment, and as we will see in the next paragraphs, it can still give us good news.

Top winners of the day in the metaverse segment. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Cryowar is a multiplayer game, which runs on the Solana blockchain and uses NFT objects. Players demonstrate their skills in a 1vs1vs1 arena. It is designed primarily for mobile devices.

Using the Unreal Engine video game design engine, the game promises to offer high-quality graphics.

Cryowar mixes the traditional gaming experience with several of the most used practices in the blockchain world, offering a DAO governance system with the CWAR token, NFT articles, deflationary system and decentralized finance, thus creating a Metaverse without limits.

Currently, the game is in beta, which some community participants have managed to test. The reviews have been quite positive, which seems to be promoting positivity within the token market. The game is expected to go live within the quarter of 2022.

In addition to the beta tests, another factor that may be encouraging the purchase of this token is the series of airdrops that the marketing team has been carrying out for those who have CWAR coins.

Trend and volume predict a good short-term future

In the CWA vs USDT chart in 4-hour timeframe we see how the recent strong jump in price managed to create a short-term uptrend, which could give us good news over the next few days.

Today the price of the Metaverse Cryowar token was hampered by immediate resistance at $ 2.21. At the moment it is quite likely that a new momentum is about to start that manages to cross that obstacle, which would open the way to quite interesting gains.

With a market capitalization of just $ 45 million, it’s not unreasonable to expect a profit of 200%, 300%, or 500%. However, the fact that its market is so small also carries a greater risk, both due to highly influential whales and the small base of holders that this means.

It is very important to note that the recent bullish volume has been higher even than when the price was around $ 4.5. This from a technical point of view is a bullish divergence, which supports the forecast I make in this post.

H4 chart of the Cryowar token vs Tether US. Source: TradingView.

Where can the Cryowar token be purchased?

The main way to buy this token is through the centralized exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io.

Being a token that runs within the Solana network, you can also buy it through the wide variety of decentralized exchanges that operate within this network.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

