12/15/2021 at 21:34 CET

The medalists at the Tokyo Games received this Wednesday a emotional tribute by the Spanish Olympic Committee that was attended by the Kings of Spain, who were in charge of giving their recognition to the karate fighter Sandra Sánchez, the shooters Alberto Fernández and Fátima Gálvez and the climber Alberto Ginés, the gold winners.

Philip VI paid tribute this Wednesday to the Olympians who competed this year in the Tokyo Olympics, who he assured are “A pride for Spain & rdquor; and “a reflection of the best of society” for the values ​​they transmit and their desire to excel.

The Alfredo Goyeneche Auditorium, at the COE headquarters, was packed to host a gala in which Alejandro Blanco acted as host and celebrated the traditional values ​​of Olympism that “Spanish athletes embody.”

“This gala celebrates one of the cultural manifestations that the human being has created, the Olympism. From the COE we have the honorable mission of perpetuating the legacy that began in Greece almost three thousand years ago,” said Blanco.

“The Tokyo Games have been the most difficult in history, uncertain and insecure. A very hard road, with steep slopes and deep chasms. Despite this, our athletes have achieved 17 medals and 42 diplomas. 56% of the athletes who They were finished in the top eight, something to highlight, “he said.

“We have built a legacy, a magnificent present and we have ensured the future. We have to be proud to build a country from the foundations of sport. We can be proud of the heritage we have,” he confessed.

During the gala there was a recognition of all the medal winners at the Tokyo Olympic Games, although some could not be in person.

In the Japanese capital, the gold winners were the shooters Fátima Gálvez and Alberto Fernández, the climber Alberto Ginés and the karate fighter Sandra Sánchez.

The four received their recognition from the hands of Don Felipe and Doña Letizia, before the king, in his speech, highlighted “the spirit of the athletes who reflect the best of the country.”

“It is especially satisfying to see that these values ​​penetrate society through sports and our athletes,” declared Don Felipe, who also had a “memory for the Paralympians.”

The silver medalists were the women’s water polo team, Teresa Portela (canoeing), Adriana Cerezo (taekwondo), Damián Quintero (karate), the Spanish men’s soccer team, Ray Zapata (gymnastics), Maialen Chorraut (whitewater canoeing), Carlos Arévalo, Marcus Cooper, Rodrigo Germade and Saúl Craviotto -k4- (canoeing).

The bronze medalists were Pablo Carreño (tennis), Ana Peleteiro (athletics), David Valero (mountain biking), Joan Cardona, Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez (sailing) and the Spanish handball team.

The walker Jesus Angel Garcia Bragado, who retired in Tokyo at the age of 51 after playing his eighth Olympic Games, was recognized by the president of the COE although he did not win a medal in the Japanese city.

“I arrived in Tokyo a few years older but I was fortunate to finish where I had proposed, in the last 50-kilometer test that has been done internationally. In my next professional stage I hope to return everything that the world has given me. sport and stimulate young boys to emulate, “he said.

Among the authorities who attended the gala were José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid; and Miquel Iceta, Minister of Culture and Sports, who took the stage to give recognition.

Other athletes such as the swimmer Mireia Belmonte, the weightlifter Lidia Valentín, the skater Javier Fernández, the expiragüista David Cal or the ex-athletes Ruth Beitia and Fermín Cacho were present at the gala while the tennis player Rafa Nadal and the former Pau Gasol player left a video message.

The evening was enlivened with a performance by the soprano Pilar Jurado, who delighted the audience with her voice.