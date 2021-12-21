12/21/2021 at 06:06 CET

The Tampa Bay Buccanners passer Tom Brady became the only player of the NFL with 15 invitations to the All-Star Game (Pro Bowl) upon announcement of his 2022 call-up. Seven-ring Super Bowl winner Brady left four Hall of Fame legends behind in 14 nominations: tight end Tony Gonzalez, passer Peyton Manning, offensive lineman Bruce Matthews and defensive lineman Merlin Olsen.

It’s the second call-up for the quarterback as a Buccanners player. The previous invitations were obtained while in the New England Patriots. The passer is the season’s leader in passing yards with 4,348, although in the last game his team was defeated 9-0 by the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL reported that, in addition to Brady, the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman and receiver have been called up, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, running back for the Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor, as well as the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs Travis kelce. Donald is a dominant defender with 10 quarterback sacks on the season as well as two provoked fumbles, a leader down the line for the Rams. His teammate Kupp is first in receptions in the league. He has 1,489 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor is considered a killer in the Colts’ running game. He is number one in yards gained with 1,518, behind second at his position Joe Mixon of the Bengals with 1,094. The representative of the champion of the American Conference, Travis Kelce, is the best in his position of tight end. He has 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders’ new home in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 6 of next year. Voting, in which fans, players and coaches participate, for the 2021 Pro Bowl opened on November 17 and closed on December 17. The full squad for the 2022 event will be released next Wednesday.