Tom felton is one of the actors of Harry Potter more recognizable. The Briton, throughout the films of the book saga of JK Rowling, gave life to one of the enemies of ‘Harry Potter‘, Draco Malfoy. This Friday he gave everyone a scare after, during his participation in the famous tournament of the Ryder cup, has suffered a collapse. In the appointment that is being celebrated in Wisconsin, he was already on the grass minutes before the game began when, suddenly, he fainted and fell to the ground.

The images published by media such as The Sun they show the actor, conscious but stunned and with a scared face, being transported on a stretcher, in a small vehicle, to receive medical attention. It all happened when he was on the 11th hole. “At the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident during the course of his run for Europe. He has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. “the PGA explained in a statement.

Details about the motion sickness have not been released, but photos show Felton on the ground on the golf course. Whistling Straits on Kohler, surrounded by a group of people. Neither the tournament organizers nor the actor himself have made any further updates on his status, but the fact of seeing him on the podium set up to honor the participants reassured all the fans of the also musician. Everything was a shock.

Harry Potter star Tom Felton stretchered off Ryder Cup golf course after health scare pic.twitter.com/8YpGHSroMq – The Sun (@TheSun) September 24, 2021

At the event, personalities such as Alessandro del piero, former soccer player of the Juventus, those who were players of the NBA, Toni Kukoc and Sasha vujacic, or the ex of the NFL, and Felton’s partner in the match, Teemu selanne. You could also see other celebrities like Mandy rose, Mike eruzione, Stephanie szostak, AJ Hawk, Dan jansen or Kelly slater.

The sequence of images of Tom Felton’s fainting at the Ryder Cup .

In 2006, Felton already had health problems and had to be admitted for his lungs: “I spent 4 nights in a hospital almost 3 years ago, because one of my lungs collapsed. I found out from a medical report in the fourth movie from Harry Potter. I was told that I was not well enough to work and that there was a lot of air stored in my lungs. I had never been to a hospital before. “

