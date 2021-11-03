The ‘Harry Potter’ costumes are one of the most recurrent on Halloween. What probably no one expected is that Tom Felton, who played Potter’s enemy Draco Malfoy, chose him for this year. Felton has shared it on Instagram, with an image in which we see him together with the cape and tie with the colors of Gryffindor, the glasses and the iconic wizard scar. Next to him is his dog Willow, with a scarf to match his owner. He has accompanied the post with the phrase: “wtf dad”.

However, Slytherin fans have nothing to worry about. He later shared another post with a video of the dog trying to get rid of the scarf, to which the actor added that it was “loyal”, along with a snake emoticon. Perhaps the choice of costume was no coincidence, since this year is the twentieth anniversary of the release of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, the film that kicked off the adaptation of the entire magical universe created by JK Rowling . As part of the celebration of these 20 years, Warner Bros. has decided to re-enter the first installment in theaters, as well as a special edition of the films on DVD and Blue Ray and a new television contest in which fans will face questions representing your favorite Hogwarts houses.

Tom Felton recently recovered from the collapse he suffered during a golf event in Wisconsin at the Ryder Cup, the friendly competition between the United States and Europe, which he represented. A few days later he wanted to reassure his fans through his social networks, with some videos in which he appears playing the guitar and thanks them for their support during “a rather terrifying episode.” He assured that every day he felt better. Among his next projects is ‘Burial’. Directed by Ben Parker and the thriller ‘Some Other Man’, where he will appear alongside Ashley Greene.

10 points for Slytherin

Tom Felton will be one of the guest stars in the ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts House Tournament’ television contest. This TBS and Cartoon Network creation will be released on November 28 and will feature Helen Mirren as the emcee. In it, several fans must answer questions about the saga, while representing the Hogwarts house that they like the most and may win great prizes. The first showdown will be between Gryffindor and Hufflepuff.

Besides Felton, Other stars of the saga will also attend the event, such as Shirley Henderson (Myrtle “the weeping woman”), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Dan Fogler, who appears in “Fantastic Animals” as Jacob Kovalski. The next installment of the films about the adventures about the caretaker of magical creatures Newt Schamander (Eddie Redmayne). ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, will arrive in 2022.