If there is one thing that Harry Potter fans love as much as watching the films in the series over and over again, or reading their books, it is when the actors who appeared in the film adaptations reunite. Tom Felton knows how to put a smile on the faces of fans of the novel series written by JK Rowling, who created the iconic characters that star in them and in turn led to one of the most successful film adaptations that still proves to be a great source of money for Warner Bros., the studio that still continues to produce new stories years after the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II – 96%.

Recently, the actor who played the hateful Draco Malfoy, who was never really redeemed on the show, made headlines with news that he had passed out at a golf tournament where other celebrities were participating. This caused his fans to freak out, but apparently it wasn’t something to worry about. Felton, who is the opposite of what he played on the big screen, recovered and at the time thanked his fans through a video on Instagram. Now the actor does it again, but sharing something that has made all the Potterheads happy.

The actor shared a photo on Twitter, which he later posted on Instagram, where he appears alongside Bonnie Wright, Rupert Grint and Oliver Phelps. That’s right, the actors who played Ginny, Ron, and George Wesley, respectively. Tom Felton has always said he is a huge Harry Potter fan, and has also shown to have a great relationship with all the actors who worked with him for so many years on the set of films based on Rowling’s novels.

But each new encounter makes him surpass himself. On this occasion, the photograph he shared was accompanied by the phrase “secretly, Draco always wanted to be a redhead” referring to the hair color that the Weasleys have, although it can also be understood as a mention of the fact that anyone in their right mind I’d rather be part of the Weasley family than the Malfoy family; and Draco couldn’t afford to choose.

secretly draco always wanted to be a redhead pic.twitter.com/sy2I1BHrjY – Tom Felton (@TomFelton) November 5, 2021

Draco was part of the Slytherin house, which has an affinity for the Dark Arts, an evil form of magic in the franchise. It is the same house known for its long list of evil characters, including Lord Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes. Draco was the bully of Harry Potter, as you may recall, and comes from a family that excelled on the “dark side” of history. His father, Lucius Malfoy, was prefect of Slytherin during his time at Hogwarts and believed in the superiority of pure-blood wizards. He even joined the Death Eaters, who participated in Voldemort’s coming.

This month marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80%, and Tom felton has been trying to get the cast together to do something special. It is likely that the photography took place in some kind of meeting that we will know details about later since he himself had already done a small event last year to share with the fans. This was done digitally due to the pandemic, but it is remarkable how the actor manages to keep in touch with everyone and not allow the magic to die. This he commented last month in an interview with Entertainment Tonight:

I saw the Weasley twins the other day. We went out to play golf. Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and keeping in touch with them and making sure everything is okay. I’m trying to bring all the veterans back together to truly celebrate the achievement. “

Here are some of the fans’ reactions:

Weasley. Draco Weasley. pic.twitter.com/7TzxOqi5zR – KERISHA ⚯͛ (@ KeriReddy85) November 5, 2021

I’m sure Mrs. Weasley would welcome you with open arms

I’m sure Mrs Weasley would welcome you into the family with open arms 🧡 @TomFelton – Fay🌻 (@FayMaddocks) November 5, 2021

All the anger directed at Ron those years was jealousy

All that anger directed at Ron all those years was just jealousy 😂 – Ciaran Neill (@ciaranneill) November 5, 2021

Plot twist

PLOT TWIST – Taeminnie97 (@ Taeminnie971) November 5, 2021

Hahaha we all knew it!

hahah! We all knew it 😂 – ☁️Scarlett P☁️ (@ParkinScarlett) November 5, 2021

