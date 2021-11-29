An involuntary comedy? Last week, La casa Gucci – 73%, the second film of the year directed by Ridley Scott that chronicles the crime committed in the nineties that overshadowed one of the most important brands in the fashion industry, hit theaters last week. Although the film portrays the resurgence of the company, but the decline of the family, there are situations that have not satisfied many, especially since it is a true story.

Although the film promises to be an Italian crime, in reality that point is cornered in the outcome of the film, something that disappointed more than one, however, the work of the actors has been recognized, highlighting the interpretation of Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, the latter being the main reason why the film has had a positive impact on the global box office. But outside of the critics and the spectators, who have had divided opinions, the people who experienced this event closely have begun to share their opinion.

Somewhere in the story is a young Texan who becomes a key player in Gucci’s rebirth, who would later become the company’s creative director. This is Tom Ford, and it was the same filmmaker and fashion designer who shared his opinion of the film through The Hollywood Reporter. In his text, the director of A Single Man – 85% and Nocturnal Animals – 73% spoke of the way they “survived” during the screening of Scott’s film.

The movie rivals the soap opera ‘Dynasty’ in subtlety, but does so on a much larger budget … I felt like I had been through a hurricane when I left the theater. Was it a sham or a gripping story of greed? I often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to? At times when Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci and Jared Leto as his son Paolo Gucci were on screen, he wasn’t entirely sure he wasn’t watching a [sketch de] Saturday night Live.

About the portrait of Paolo gucci had a lot to say. Arguing that he had the opportunity to meet the son of Aldo gucci He assured that he was an extravagant and eccentric man from his clothes to his attitude, but Leto’s interpretation goes much further, reaching the grounds of madness. Ford has assured that he tries to have a biased opinion on the tape, especially since he was involved with the book that was used to make it where he was interviewed to share his testimony.

On the other hand, the filmmaker assured that it did not seem correct that the tragedy about the cold-blooded murder of a man by the ambition of third parties was seen almost as a mockery or a farce, although he said that he does not believe that this was the intention. – That is why several have referred to it as an involuntary comedy -.

I knew many of the other players in this story. That is why it is difficult for me to divorce reality from the glossy and highly lacquered soap opera that I witnessed on the screen.

Although he had many disagreements with the tape, Tom ford He said that the photography, costumes, sets and interpretations of the protagonists were worth appreciating (Adam Driver and Lady Gaga). It should be noted that Tom is portrayed in the film by actor Reeve Carney.

