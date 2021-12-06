When a film based on real events is released and part of its protagonists are still alive, it is inevitable that we wonder what they think of it, but if one of them is, in fact, a film director, their criticism is even more interesting. Before going behind the scenes on ‘A Single Man’ and ‘Nocturnal Animals’, Tom Ford was designer and creative director for Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent and has written an essay for Air Mail on ‘House of Gucci’, the new film by Ridley Scott in which he himself has a brief role played by Reeve Carney.

“I often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to?” Asks Ford, describing the scenes between Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci and Jared Leto as his son Paolo as “A ‘Saturday Night Live’ parody of the story”. One of the fiercest criticisms he makes of the film has to do with the script, which according to him has scenes that should have been left out, but they reached the final cut “solely for the purpose of allowing leading actors to shine”,. He also thinks that, “due to the size and star status of the cast, the script is at the mercy of serving them”, and when there are so many characters there is not enough time to develop them properly, which does not allow the audience to feel “attachment or empathy for any of them “and the result, he laments,” is a story in which we do not identify with anyone. “

And does it conform to reality? According to Ford, his relationship with Maurizio Gucci does not resemble what we can see on the screen and although they worked four years just a few steps from each other, Maurizio was already out of the company when he assumed the position of creative director of Gucci and “never He toasted me after the show like he does in the movie. Movies have a way of becoming true in people’s imaginations, an alternative version that over time erases the reality of what happened “. Ford met all the real characters of ‘La Casa Gucci’ and of course, for him it is very difficult to separate fiction and reality and what he saw in the cinema seems to him little less than a “brilliant soap opera” that made him “deeply sad during several days”.

What you did like

Despite everything, Ford is convinced that the film will be a success and has praised its “Impeccable costumes, dazzling sets, and beautiful cinematography.” He also likes the work the cast has done, highlighting Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, although he believes that “Jared Leto’s acting talent is literally buried under latex prosthetics.” Regarding the choice of Salma Hayek to play Giuseppina ‘Pina’ Auriemma, a friend of Patrizia Reggiani, she thinks it is a move “particularly successful considering that her husband is the current owner of Gucci, a detail that will be missed by part of the public.” Regarding Jeremy Irons, who in the film gives life to Rodolfo Gucci, Ford thinks that he is fantastic thanks to “a much more moderate and deep interpretation than the rest of his screen companions”.

“As with most films based on a true story, the facts are altered, the characters are exaggerated, the timelines are warped, and ultimately, Who cares if these alterations make for a great movie?“, reflects Ford, who also remembers that,” In real life, nothing was so ‘camp’ (I term that refers to an exaggerated, overloaded and tacky style), sometimes it was absurd, but ultimately it was a tragedy ” .