Two months ago Venom: Carnage Released – 45% hit theaters and was a box office success, but there is a very important country for Hollywood where it may never make it to the big screen: China. The Asian giant is a huge market, some superhero films like Avengers: Endgame – 95% would not have broken box office records had it not been for this one, and the first Venom installment – 35% grossed US $ 269 million domestically. What’s going on with Venom: Carnage Freed?

According to Variety, the censorship of the film directed by Andy Serkis is due to two old interviews with Tom Hardy, the protagonist, which are considered an insult to China. It is striking that they were not taken into account when it was launched Venom in 2018, as they are much earlier. The first was at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival, when Hardy was promoting Lawless – 67%. When asked if Marlon Brando was an influence on his career, he said that he had only seen one movie of the actor, and referred to it in these terms: “‘The Tea Rising in Shanghai’ … in which he played the man Chinese.”

This statement was offensive in more ways than one to China, as the film it refers to is The Teahouse of the August Moon – 86%, a comedy set in Japan after the American occupation in 1945, with Brando doing yellowface to bring life. to a Japanese named Sakini. It is well known that China and Japan have a very conflictual relationship due to the war crimes perpetrated by the Japanese empire against the Chinese people in World War II.

Later, in an interview with Vulture, he said again that Brando played a “Chinese man” (chinaman): “I have seen ‘Shanghai Teahouse of the Rising Sun’, or whatever it is called, where he plays Chinese”. When told by the interviewer that in hindsight, having Brando as a Japanese had been a mistake, Hardy said it was okay because everyone makes mistakes, and even praised Mickey Rooney’s role as Mr. Yunioshi, a controversial Japanese character from Diamonds for breakfast – 88%. The actor went even further, when the interviewer congratulated him for not submitting to “political correctness”, he said the following:

Mmm, well it won’t be [así] when China moves towards us in fifteen years and we will all have to speak Cantonese. Then people will have to fucking grow up, right? Up to a trillion dollars in debt, then we will realize that we really are in debt and that China is a major creditor … You face the fucking fear and face it head-on. Because it’s going to happen anyway, and it’s nothing bad! It’s called evolution. How is your Cantonese?

The latter has been taken as an insult, since Mandarin is the official language of China, and Cantonese is a dialect spoken in the south and in Taiwan. According to Variety, hundreds of comments on Chinese forums have described these comments as an insult to the country, and the videos where these comments are analyzed on the Bilibili platform have up to 1.5 million views.

For its part, in the rest of the world where it was released, Venom: Carnage Freed enjoyed great success, grossing $ 469 million worldwide, beating out titles like Black Widow – 87% and Fast and Furious 9 – 65% at the local box office (United States and Canada). The film got better reviews than its predecessor, but the reality is that its quality is well below current superhero cinema, Marvel and DC Comics, and even below previous Sony productions, such as the two Spider-Man sagas. that preceded the deal with Marvel Studios.

However, in one aspect the film caused enormous expectations: the post-credits scene, where we see that Eddie Brock is transported by a strange glow, towards the same universe where Tom Holland’s Peter Parker lives. In two weeks, fans may get the answer they are waiting for to that unknown, with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home.

