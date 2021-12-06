Tom Holland is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now, in part due to his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a saga that allowed him to take on the role of Spider-Man and jump to global stardom. But the 25-year-old actor has someone to thank for the support and we are not talking about Zendaya. During his time at GQ’s Men of the Year party, Holland He stated that he copies the style and steps of Robert Downey Jr. and that he does not feel sorry for it. Read on for all the details.

Tom holland was introduced to the MCU in Captain America: Civil War – 90%. Peter Parker is recruited by Tony Stark to serve the Avengers team and joins them after obtaining his powers just a few months ago. Both in Civil war as in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, Iron Man becomes the mentor and guide of the young character, and even Tom holland carried his respect for Downey Jr. off-screen; on some occasions we have seen him wear suits and glasses similar to his and he finally opens up on the subject in his meeting with AP Entertainment during the GQ party.

Listen, he’s a very elegant man, so stealing his style isn’t the worst thing in the world. The glasses, the suit, the hair, everything. I love him to pieces, he’s a lovely guy, he’s been a great role model for me for the past few years, so yeah, I’m definitely stealing his style without shame.

The next movie from Tom holland is Spider-Man: No Road Home, an adventure in which many fans hope that Peter Parker will leave behind the figure of Tony Stark. There are few who think that that relationship was a drag on Spider-Man and that Iron Man prevented him from developing to the fullest. We’ll see if in the new film he manages to establish a relationship with new teachers (wink, wink), managing to expand his potential and become what he was always destined to be.

The rumors surrounding the new characters that we will see in No way home there are too many. In addition to the already confirmed Doctor Octopus, Electro or the Green Goblin, there are also the suggestions of the Spider-Verse or even Daredevil, heroes that fans await with excitement. Although neither Marvel Studios nor Sony have confirmed the rumors, fans are 99% sure that we will see other characters awaited for years.

Fans strongly believe in the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while another important amount does not overlook the arrival of Charlie Cox as Daredevil, we will have to wait a few more days to find out. . Spider-Man: No Way Home It could be the greatest Spider-Man movie in the MCU and fans are bracing for everything to come. We are certain that the theme of the multiverse will be very important in the development of the plot, and that Peter Parker will join Stephen Strange because the latter will have the key to solve the difficulties in his path. Is the world ready for everything Marvel Studios has planned for the third installment? Peter’s life is about to change and most likely that of the fans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It opens in theaters on December 15, do you have your premiere tickets ready or wait a few days until the Spider-Man madness passes?

