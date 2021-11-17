In recent months there is no other topic that has been talked about other than the premiere of one of the most anticipated films of the Marvel universe of all: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, as it will be the union of the most acclaimed multiverse.

And it is that one of the most anticipated parts of the film, is to see the three “Spider-Man” of the cinema finally together: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as many of Marvel fans continue to trust the multiverse.

Related news

But on the other side are the fans who yearn to see again the spark and love between the protagonists, which has already exceeded the big screen and continue to raise suspicions of their romance.

It is about nothing more and nothing less than the protagonists, Tom Holland and Zendaya, who give life to the superhero and “MJ” in the trilogy.

The actors have taken their romance beyond the big screen. Photo: .

It should be noted that the rumors of their romance have never been confirmed or denied in their entirety by the live voice of the actors, since it has been through their social networks where they have fed the fantasy of their followers.

Can do it is the most recent publication of the star of “Euphoria”, as it has been through his Insta Stories where he shared the most recent cover of the actor of “The impossible.”

Holland appeared on the front page of “GQ” with a sexy black shirt with some textures and matching pants, as the publication named him the “Superhero of the year.”

The actress showed her love for the actor in a post. Photo: IG / zendaya

What has most moved everyone is the emoji that the actress used to accompany the image of her production partner, as she used the traditional face with two hearts in her eyes, which ensures that the photograph has captivated her.

However, this is not the first time that the actors applaud each other’s achievements, as they themselves have been in charge of fanning the flames of romance through networks.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Most Romantic Posts

One of the events that have been much remembered is the red carpet of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017, as it is one of the most adorable moments between the two.

And it is that the 25-year-old British actor recreated the famous Will Smith meme praising Jada Pinkett but with his co-star, Zendaya, expressing that all eyes should be directed at her.

“Everyone deserves a man as enthusiastic as Tom Holland,” wrote Zendaya on Instagram, accompanied by the image of both.

Without a doubt Tom Holland is more in love than ever. Photo: IG / tomholland2013

The publications between them are more than adorable, because on more than one occasion Tom Holland has shared images of his partner, from their appearances at the Met Gala, to the recognition of Zendaya.

“Everyone cheers for the queen …” was the text that the actor published accompanied by the image of the Californian star.

The actor always applauds the achievements of his “girlfriend”. Photo: IG / tomholland2013

As expected, celebrities have always had each other’s birthday very much in mind, so they have congratulated each other through social networks with their most beautiful and crazy postcards.

Beyond a romance they have always shared their complicity. Photo: IG / tomholland2013 / zendaya

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE