In Mexico, there are only five days until the premiere of Spider-Man: Without a Road Home, a film that has all Marvel fans waiting, yearning to see together, at least once, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. Although that still seems difficult to happen, at least those three universes are already connected by means of their villains, among which Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin and Electro stand out.

Recently, the official presentation of them was made through a panel of villains that took place last week. On the other hand, there is an animated version of the spider-verse that has enchanted more than one since it was first raised in Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, where the protagonist is Miles Morales, but he has an encounter with the adult and defeated version of Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir and others a little more strange.

Clearly, its massive impact is nowhere near live-action, but it was a product that satisfied many and even turned out to be quite attractive during awards season for its animation work. Now, could the universe of live action and anime manage to coexist? Apparently that has not even been raised, but the stars of the moment want it to happen.

During an interview with SYFY Wire regarding the upcoming release, Zendaya and Tom Holland were questioned about their opinion of the animated film that will release its two-part sequel next year, Spider-man: Across the Universe, and if they would be interested in being part of that project. The actress did not hesitate to admit that she loved the first installment released in 2018, while Holland said that he is looking forward to joining those projects.

[Esas películas] I love you, and I am looking forward to your phone call. Guys, give us a call. Put us in your movie, we want to be in it.

According to what Comic Book reports, Sony Pictures originally refused to make the voiceover cameo, perhaps because that could mean an almost mandatory connection with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they did not want the protagonists of Spider-Man to get involved either – 89% and The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% trying to make the film work by itself and not by the names that would be part of the cast.

However, it was supposedly Amy Pascal herself, producer of Spider-Man: A New Universe, who had a conversation with Holland, although they did not finalize anything. It was the same actor who remembered that moment, ensuring that he is willing to lend his voice for the next installments.

Amy actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa] and no one has returned to me. I want to be on those tapes. Yes, I love those movies.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in Mexico on December 15, and in the United States on December 17, while the first part of Across the Universe It is expected for October 7, 2022, which will now feature other versions of the superhero such as Spider-Woman, to be played by Issa Rae, and Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac.