Tom Holland and Zendaya seem to be getting along very well with the time they have to spend together promoting ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’. The two actors, in addition to starring in the Marvel saga, have been in a relationship for a few months, and have commented in a couple of interviews a characteristic that they have as a couple: she is taller than him.

They have talked about this on the SiriusXM Stars radio program, where the interviewer raised this question alluding to the fact that There are people who found it strange to see Peter Parker and MJ kiss in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and discover that she beats him in height. “But only three or four centimeters,” Holland defended jokingly.

“This is also normal. My mother is taller than my father”, defended Zendaya. To which Jacob Batalon contributed, also present and somewhat upset by the question: “It is not uncommon for women to be tall.”

Holland managed to contribute interesting content remembering that all the actresses who auditioned for both Michelle (Zendaya) and Liz (Laura Harrier) in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ were taller than him. “When we were doing the ‘Spider-Man’ camera tests, all the girls we tested for both roles were taller than me. I don’t know if it’s a decision Jon made. [Watts, el director], but the truth is that I am quite short. Maybe Jon made that decision to break the stereotype. I think it’s great”.

Then Zendaya closed by laughing at all those movies in which the heights of film couples are doctored so that men are taller (we are not looking at you, Tom Cruise). “Why don’t we let it be as it is?” The actress concluded, smiling..

Shooting problems

It is not the first time on this promotional tour that they have had to comment on their height difference. A few days ago they were visiting the Graham Norton program (from which a separate controversy arose) and there they said that their different lengths gave rise to some curious situation when recording an action scene in ‘No Way Home’.

This is how Zendaya related it: “Spider-Man had to wear [a MJ] over a bridge and put it delicately on the bridge and run away. Due to our height difference, as we were tied down, I always landed before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before hers. “

And Holland continued: “There were some marks on the ground that are designed so that you do not destroy your kneecaps. And since I’m the superhero, I’m the one who has to look cool on screen. But Zendaya would land and then my feet would slip and she had to catch me. And I would say to him: ‘Stop doing that!’ let them grab me for a change. “

We can see how short Tom Holland is on the big screen from This Thursday, December 16, when ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ finally hits theaters To open wide the doors of the multiverse.