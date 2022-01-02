Tom Holland and Zendaya were banned from falling in love after Spiderman

Recently, it was announced that the producer of Spiderman would have asked the actors Tom Holland and Zendaya not falling in love, something that apparently they could not fulfill at all.

And is that according to the filmmaker all couples who have played the arachnid and his girlfriend end badly.

As you may remember, at the end of 2021 and after several rumors about it, Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed their engagement, something that not only moved the fans of the actors, but also brought many expectations to the most recent film that both starred in: “Spiderman: no homecoming.”

And is that the partner Not only did they meet on the set of said film, but they also fell in love during the recording, this despite the fact that the producer of the film had specifically asked them to prevent the friendship from turning into something else.

In fact, in a recent interview, Amy Pascal, the filmmaker behind the Spider-Man universe, revealed that after Holland and Zendaya were chosen as the lead couple, she had a chat with them to warn them that a relationship could complicate relationships. things on set.

I took Tom and Zendaya aside separately and gave them a lesson: ‘don’t get involved, just don’t get involved. Try not to get involved, ”he said.

And is that the producer had already gone through a romance that did not end well on the set, just with the actors who starred in the Spiderman saga prior to Holland, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone: “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma, ​​”he said.

And it is that curiously, it seems that those who participate in the story of the young man who acquires powers thanks to a spider bite are destined to fall in love, since this same happened to Tobey Maguire and Kristen Dunst, who had a short romance and ended they had to fake chemistry on the big screen.

It should be noted that so far Tom and Zendaya seem to be living a fairy tale, so we just hope that the curse of Spiderman does not reach them and they can enjoy their love for much longer.

And it is that without a doubt today they are one of the favorite couples in the world of entertainment and in fact, months ago it became known that Tom for many years had wanted to have an affair with the beautiful actress and dancer.