Spider-Man: No Road Home is one of the following Marvel Studios films, an ambitious production that has kept its secrets about the plot very well. MCU fans are eager to get an in-depth look at its story, one that could secure hundreds of millions of dollars for Disney; but Tom Holland didn’t believe in her. During a recent interview with Empire magazine, the 25-year-old actor reveals that at first he did not think that the plot of No way home it might be possible at Marvel studios.

The first trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home makes things more or less clear to us about the line that the main story will follow: Peter Parker is in trouble and needs the help of Doctor Strange. But what seems to be a harmless enchantment at the hands of the supreme sorcerer, ends up opening the doors of other dimensions (apparently) and attracting characters already known in the lore of Spider-Man. When Tom holland He first heard the idea, he wasn’t sure about it, he thought it would never work at Marvel Studios. Here his statements:

When the idea was first proposed to me, I was like, ‘Wow, it would be great if we could pull it off … But there’s no way it’s going to work. They just won’t be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It’s just not going to happen. ‘ But it happened. And it’s crazy.

The coronavirus pandemic has crossed the lives of everyone, including the entertainment industry. Marvel Studios was forced to postpone all its projects in view of the new reality, that is why its third installment with Spidey is taking longer than it should. Fortunately, we will not have to wait beyond 2021 to live with Spider-Man his new solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a film that aspires to become the highest grossing of the year, the success of its trailer during the first 24 hours in networks confirms it.

Marvel Studios has gone to great lengths to keep all kinds of leaks from No way home, even with Tom holland as a main star, an actor who has stood out in the MCU for not knowing how to keep important secrets about scripts. The information that we know so far is little, with only some images of the filming set, a trailer and many, many rumors; Although we must not forget the recent leak of the script and that will presumably capture exciting events of the Spiderverse, will we see the former Sony Spider-Men in action? The odds are getting higher and more incredible. We only have less than two months to wait.

The wait for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home it is getting shorter. Fans are counting down the days until the film’s big release, which could become the most exciting in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will we see something that will forever leave its mark on modern superhero cinema? Just the return of Alfred Molina is already impressive enough to throw us into theaters at the end of December. The film opens in theaters on December 17, you can read the synopsis below.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

