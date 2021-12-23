What everyone dreamed of came true in Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returned to play their respective incarnations of Spider-Men, delighting fans with humor, action and heart. After a long time denying reality, Tom Holland finally talks about Maguire’s return as Peter Parker and has only kind words for him. Who would have imagined that the Spider-Verse would be true in the realm of real action many years later.

The Spider-Man trilogy by Sam Raimi has become a cult classic that everyone has come to admire again thanks to the premiere of Sin Camino a Casa. After a long time, Tobey he dons once again the Spidey suit and leaps into action alongside his colleagues from other universes. Very wise of Kevin Feige to have listened to fan requests, bringing former actors on set and securing hundreds of millions of dollars at the global box office. Holland I couldn’t be more delighted with Maguire, here are his words for Marvel.com:

Tobey Maguire. Man, it was so much fun. I was really excited to be back. You could tell she really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit back on. Getting back together. It was amazing.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is still on the billboard and it is clear that Marvel Studios will close the year with a flourish. Although it already has fierce competition with The Alley of Lost Souls – 70% or Matrix Resurrections – 63%, we suspect that neither of them will be able to be more gross than the new Spider-Man adventure in the MCU. No Way Home could become Marvel Studios’ highest grossing film, and we even dare to think of a much larger global gross than Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, maybe higher than Avengers: Endgame – 95%. Only the course of the weeks will give us the definitive answer.

Another of the most anticipated films of the new era of the MCU is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the second adventure of the supreme sorcerer that will return us to some memorable characters and could give us others never before seen in the saga. Although the project was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming ended in mid-April and fans are now looking forward to the premiere. According to IMDb, it will hit theaters on May 6, 2022, will we see an even greater trip than that of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Superheroes on the big screen have had a golden age since Marvel started the franchise more than ten years ago, but it seems they will have to face an obstacle that continues to diminish in the film industry: the pandemic. Remember that all the titles of phase 4 were delayed for several months and the forecasts for 2022 are not too encouraging for the premieres. The streaming industry will continue to be a vital part of entertainment, with necessary recurring releases that keep the audience’s attention alive, from the comfort of your home and without visiting theaters. How will things turn out for superhero titles in 2022?

