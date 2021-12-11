Spider-Man: No Road Home is just days away from hitting theaters, and British actor Tom Holland continues to give interviews to various outlets to promote the film. Holland is the one who currently wears the Spider-Man costume, having his first appearance in the MCU in Captain America: Civil War – 90%. However, a few years ago there were other sagas of the same character, and it was other actors who were in charge of playing Peter Parker. On this occasion, in a recent interview, Tom revealed that he has a Spider-Men WhatsApp group with his fellow characters, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire and that he was the one who created it.

Also read: Tom Holland remembers the time Jon Bernthal slapped him

In the interview with Ali plumb from BBC Radio, Holland He expressed that playing Spider-Man has been an unparalleled experience and that this has united him with Garfield already Tobey like its predecessors. He explained that after having some chance encounters with the two actors and talking to them, the three of them realized that they were the only ones who understood this extraordinary aspect of their lives. The 25-year-old actor confessed that they currently share a WhatsApp group, which, although at first he said he did not know how it started, he admits that it was his idea. However, he downplays the importance of such a group of text, jokingly saying that it is probably the only one actually using it. His words were as follows:

In fact, we have a WhatsApp group. Yes, we have it, yes … we did it … I don’t remember how we put it together … Once we ran into Tobey in a Japanese restaurant some time ago and I asked him for his number and well … I put together that group. That is, we cannot have all of our numbers and not have a WhatsApp group. But I think I’m the only one who has spoken out there … They never respond. It’s like ‘Hi, here’s the Spider-Man baby how are you?’

You may also like: Tom Holland reveals Robert Downey Jr. gave him the original Iron Man helmet

Although Tom laughs at this situation and the idea that maybe the other Spider-Man don’t want to talk to him, it’s true that the three of them have a lot in common that they could talk about. After all the speculation about the Spider-Verse in No way home, the fact that all three actors have such a group will only increase the buzz surrounding the new film. However, all those involved with the new film have denied the participation of Garfield Y Maguire, even the same protagonists from the previous Spider-Man franchises.

The history of the creation of the WhatsApp group of Holland It becomes somewhat strange, as there is no reason why three actors who played the same character at different times should get close enough to send frequent messages back and forth. It’s easier to think that this kind of friendship would develop between movie co-stars, who spend a lot of time together on the set, in this case on the set. Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland’s journey as Spider-Man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Captain America: Civil War, continuing with Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, Avengers: Endgame – 95%, Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, continuing with a small appearance in Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% and coming soon, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We also recommend: Tom Holland and Zendaya want to join Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse