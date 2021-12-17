So far, Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is being a huge success, most of the reviews are positive and social networks are so flooded with Spider-Man content that the only thing that makes us think is that the film will continue to climb, breaking records and enchanting everyone who see it. After this incredible triumph of Marvel Studios and Sony, the protagonist of so acclaimed film, Tom Holland, wants to move on with his life and get away from the busy life of the superhero, in addition, it seems that he already feels ready to start a family .

Do not miss: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Tom Holland reacts to fight for tickets in Mexican cinema

As in the film, the 25-year-old young actor has a real-life relationship with the co-star of No way home, Zendaya. Although Holland He did not specifically mention that he wants to have children, he made it clear that among his plans for the near future is to start a family. In a recent interview with People, the singer confessed that after having pushed himself in his artistic career in recent years, he wants to take a break and focus on other things, such as starting a family and discovering some other interests. His words were as follows:

I have spent the last six years very focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on raising a family and finding out what I want to do out of this world. I love children. I can’t wait to be a parent, I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait! If I’m at a wedding or party, I’m always at the children’s table hanging out. My dad has been a great role model for me. I think I learned it from him.

.

The words of Holland They do not mean that he is not happy being Spider-Man, on the contrary, he expressed that the franchise has given him the best moments of his life, however, what he wants is simply to have some time for himself and the people he loves. “I am very grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity, staying with us and allowing our characters to progress, it has been incredible,” he commented. Holland. He also said that although he would not like to say goodbye to the beloved character, he feels that perhaps the public is ready for the arrival of a new Spider-Man.

I don’t want to be responsible for retaining the next young man who comes in and deserves it. We have had three Spider-Man in a row; we have all been the same. It would be nice to see something different.

Don’t leave without reading: Rumor: Hugh Jackman is in talks to return as Wolverine in Secret Wars

As for where you would like the franchise to go in the future, Holland He said he would love to see a Spider-Man that is more diverse, like having a Spider-Gwen or Spider-Woman. Hopefully at some point the words of Tom come true, as it would be great to have any of these options on the screen. “We have had three Spider-Mans in a row; we have all been the same. It would be nice to see something different,” said the actor.

The actor’s longing to get away from the sets for a while leaves a sad face on many of his fans, as he is perceived as an essential part of the MCU and is the favorite Spider-Man of thousands. According to the director of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, Joe Russo, the sympathy of Holland As an actor it was one of the big reasons why he was chosen to play the role. His talent and charisma have led him to be one of the most important faces of Marvel Studios today, the naturalness and freshness with which he embodies Peter Parker positioned him as one of the favorites of the public. Russo he said the following on the red carpet at the premiere of No Way Home:

The reason we chose him was that he was a really dynamic and charismatic actor. He captured the essence of Peter Parker for us, that boyish, funny, sarcastic, charming, vulnerable version of Peter Parker that I met growing up and reading comics. So, I said this not long ago, but I really feel like it has taken over the mantle as a kind of soul of the Marvel universe, the emotional core of it. The audience has been through a lot with his character. I think they feel very emotionally connected to his him and here we are in a huge and climactic movie for the Home series.

In case you missed it: Spider-Man: Tom Holland and Zendaya think erotic scenes would be inappropriate in the franchise

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');