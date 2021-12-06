Tom Holland is the center of attention right now thanks to the imminent premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home. The third installment of the superhero is shaping up to be the great success that 2021 needs and one of the best titles in the MCU that is in its Phase 4. The young actor fulfilled a personal dream by giving life to Peter Parker, but now he is ready to move on to new projects and demonstrate his talent to an audience that is more used to his character in Marvel. Although he has already starred in films such as Cherry – 27% and The Devil at All Hours – 65%, Holland is still looking for that role that will change the perception of the public and it seems that he already found it in Fred Astaire himself.

Fred asstaire is one of the most important Hollywood legends of yesteryear and worked with other great personalities such as Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face – 87%, Judy Garland in Easter Parade – 89%, Rita Hayworth in Dancing Love is Born – 100% and of course , Ginger Rogers with whom he worked on several occasions, being Top Hat – 100% one of the most successful. The actor participated in melodramas and other types of films, but his innovation in dance and his choreography made him go down in history. Now Sony hopes to pick up its legacy with a biopic that Tom holland will star.

In an interview for GQ, the producer Amy Pascal had already commented that the project existed and that she loved the idea of ​​Holland being the protagonist, but since in this same space she spoke about a new trilogy of the arachnid, the news was quickly overshadowed. It is the actor himself who confirmed in a new interview not only his participation, but also that the script is finished and ready for review.

In an interview with AP Entertainment (via Variety) to promote the latest Spider-Man film, Tom holland spoke a bit about the project with the press:

The script arrived a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; they still don’t give it to me.

Amy pascal He is the one who has the script in his hands for now and they talked about it:

We had a video call earlier. It was in the tub. And we had a really sweet talk, but I’m going to play Fred Astaire.

Whoever questioned him about it decided not to broach the subject further and preferred to ask Holland about the rumor that he could star in a new Spider-Man trilogy, to which the actor simply said that maybe.

It’s not uncommon for Holland to be thought of for this role. To begin with, the project belongs to Sony, with whom he has worked on the arachnid films, and the production company adores him and on several occasions has spoken about maintaining his alliance for other films away from superheroes and the role that launched him to fame. . Secondly, Tom holland has all the ability and talent to give life to Fred asstaire. It must be remembered that the interpreter began his career in the musical work of Billy elliot and dance has accompanied her whole life. Some have as a better reference their participation in Lip Sync Battle A few years ago where Rihanna’s Umbrella danced and beyond the comic, her ability to dance was clearly noticeable.

But Holland will have a tough challenge putting himself in the shoes of Fred asstaire, because his project is not the only biographical tape that is being worked on this figure. According to Variety, Amazon Studios is developing its own movie with Jamie Bell as Astaire and Margaret Qualley as Ginger rogers. Bell began his career with the Billy Elliot tape – 85% which would later become the musical work Holland worked on more than a decade ago. This story will focus on the relationship between both personalities, while the plot of the film of Tom holland is being kept under wraps, though you may be looking to explore his Hollywood beginnings and his stint on the music scene at the time.

Although a Tom holland It takes a bit of work to get rid of Spider-Man, the actor is working hard to move to another stage. In recent interviews he has even talked about the possibility of changing course a bit and entering the world of directing and production. It will be a matter of time to find out about his new plans, but this biopic about Fred asstaire it will be a unique opportunity for him.

