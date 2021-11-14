Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated films of the year is Spider-Man: No Road Home, either because of the curiosity of seeing all those theories that have come true or simply because you are a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But outside of all the marketing, writing, directing, and character design work, we’re talking about perhaps the most important superhero in the Marvel Comics franchise.

Perhaps because of his youth, his problems as a teenager or his closeness to an average citizen with the only difference being having those spider skills, Peter Parker has been the most loved and profitable character in the entertainment industry. Therefore, interpreting it is a great responsibility before the public; and not for nothing Sony has been quite jealous with the rights of the character.

In 2002, when Sam Raimi brought the hero to the big screen, Tobey Maguire’s face became one of the most beloved, and what happened was quite particular since, despite joining other productions, he will always be the Spider- Favorite man of many, skilled, with the virtues of an average human being and even a little clumsy, but quite charismatic and facing youth like any other.

At the end of his trilogy, the opportunity for Andrew Garfield would come, who honestly did not have the same impact and even lost the opportunity to close his trilogy with only two installments left. Despite this, Garfield also has followers who consider him a great Peter Parker. Back then Sony was so concerned about the commercial impact of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro Menace – 52% that they agreed to a deal with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios to share the character, culminating in the release of the version. from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to Captain America: Civil War – 90% just two years after Andrew’s last performance.

So far Holland has appeared six times in the MCU, counting his three solo films, and knows he could be replaced soon, but he is willing to support whoever is chosen, especially because of the responsibility that wearing that red suit means. This is what he told Total Film:

When they select the [nuevo] Spider-Man to replace me, whether it’s next year or five years from now, I’ll take it upon myself to teach him about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man. Because it is huge. It is absolutely huge. Every time you walk out that door, you are representing Spider-Man. It’s hard. Sometimes it is exhausting. Because sometimes you just want to go to a pub and get totally drunk, and not have to worry about the ramifications of public scrutiny of, “Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?”

Without a doubt, carrying this character is not easy at all, since many viewers are still trapped in fantasy thinking that the actor must always be like Parker, proof of this is the way in which Maguire was chased by paparazzi during his stay in this type of tapes; and what to say about Andrew Garfield and the harassment she has faced in recent months regarding rumors of her appearance on Spider-Man: No Way Home?

For now, few will be worrying about the next face of Spider-Man, as there is still much to discover in the next installment that opens on December 17 with several characters from the past franchises confirmed.