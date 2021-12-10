The famous Hollywood actor, Tom Holland, who is known worldwide for giving life to Peter Parker within the MCU, will have his next appearance in the highly anticipated film Spider-Man: No Road Home, where we will witness a multiverse, because The superhero will face past villains from other Spider-Man sagas. Despite the popularity of Holland Arrived with his role as Spider-Man, the 25-year-old British actor had his beginnings in the film industry many years before outside the MCU.

In case you missed it: Tom Holland wants Timothée Chalamet to be Harry Osborn in the MCU

In 2017, already having several years of experience, Holland He starred with Jon Bernthal in the film Pilgrimage – 69%, a production set in medieval Ireland directed by Brendan Muldowney. Bernthal He is also known within the MCU for playing Frank Castle in the famous Netflix series The punisher. This show has two seasons, unfortunately to Bernthal He did not do as well as his partner Tom Holland, as the show was canceled at the end of the second season.

With the arrival No way home next week to theaters, Tom holland he is busier than ever. However, the actor had the opportunity to participate in the program Hot ones (via First We Feast) and giving an interview while eating very spicy wings. While Holland enjoyed (or not) the delicious wings, revealed an interesting and fun fact that happened behind the scenes when he was working with his fellow actor Jon bernthal. Holland He recounted that before a stressful scene they had both been working on, he was slapped by Jon, and his reaction was as follows:

I was like ‘OMG!’ And it was great, and it worked really well for the scene, but he just, he just didn’t want me to know that it was going to happen. But he really gave me one. I look back and fondly remember this experience, and meeting him was the best.

You may also like: Tom Holland says Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are like his brothers

From the way he tells it, it seems like Holland He is proud and delighted to have been slapped by his fellow actor. When Tom began to narrate his story, he explained that being “mistreated” before an intense scene helps him produce the emotions suitable for the screen. Bernthal, whose artistic career had begun long before the birth of HollandHe said he was happy to be of help.

Tom Born on June 1, 1996, he graduated from the British School of Performing Arts and Technology in London and began his acting career in the title role of Billy Elliot the Musical at the West End theater from 2008 to 2010, some time later he starred in the movie The Impossible – 81%, for which he received an award from the London Film Critics Circle as Young British Artist of the Year. Holland rose to international fame for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, beginning with Captain America: Civil War – 90%, continuing with Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, Avengers: Endgame – 95%, Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, a small appearance in Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% and soon, Spider-Man: No Road Home.

The Spider-Man of Holland is one of the most beloved so far, as his films have raised millions around the world and the youthful joy that characterizes this Spider-Man has enchanted thousands through his films. Nevertheless, Tom hinted that we would see a darker side of his Peter in the film, which makes us wonder if the actor asked someone to slap him before these scenes. Spider-Man: No Way Home It is almost nothing to get there, do not miss it.

Don’t leave without reading: Kevin Feige says No Way Home is as ambitious as Infinity War and Endgame