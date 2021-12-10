Tom Holland surprised many when he joined the MCU to bring a new version of Spider-Man to life. In Captain America: Civil War – 90%, we saw how Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) “discovers” it and uses it as an ace up his sleeve in his confrontation against Captain America. The audience was thrilled when they finally saw the young actor in the suit and everyone was looking forward to the start of their own trilogy. Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% is, for many, one of the best installments of the arachnid, but it also showed what some consider the weakest point of this vision: the relationship between Tony Stark and Peter Parker, which is not limited to the film versions.

Keep reading: Tom Holland admits to copying Robert Downey Jr. and is proud to follow in his footsteps

As with the franchise, the relationship between Downey Jr. and Holland is quite strong outside of the film sets. The veteran actor served as a guide for the also protagonist of Cherry – 27%, who overnight became one of the most famous figures in Hollywood. If in the movies, Stark works as a kind of substitute for Uncle Ben, in real life something similar happens, especially because it is clear that the actor seeks to protect Holland from those things that he himself had to live and overcome before starting. the UCM.

After Avengers: Endgame – 95%, the actors returned to work in Dolittle – 28%, although they did not share scenes because Holland only lent a voice to one of the characters. Since then, the fans, and themselves, hope to reunite for some other project that has nothing to do with Marvel. What they will not soon forget is the importance of the legacy that Downey Jr. basically inherited Holland, as it must be remembered that the success of Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93% assured the saga that we know today.

Tom holland He is very grateful for the relationship he has with the actor. He even recently assured that he blatantly copies the style of Downey Jr. and that he is proud to do so. Now, the protagonist of Spider-Man: No Road Home also revealed that he received a very special gift from his mentor.

You may also likeKevin Feige admitted that hiring Robert Downey Jr. has been one of the MCU’s biggest risks

During an appearance in First We Feast (via ComicBook.com), Tom holland spoke about his beginnings in the work of Billy elliot and his eventual appearance as Spider-Man within the MCU while eating hot wings. The actor had serious problems meeting the challenge, but at least he was able to tell a little about the moment when he obtained one of the most important pieces of the Iron Man suit:

My favorite souvenir was given to me, well, they didn’t give it to me, they gave it to my little brother Paddie. When Black Panther came out, Robert Downey Jr. was doing Dr. Dolittle in London. And he was staying close to where I live, and he invited us to a screening of Black Panther at his house. And Paddie runs into the room, and he’s holding the original Iron Man helmet that Downey had given him as a gift.

For Holland, the gift became something of a significant relic for all it represents to the MCU:

It is very special to me because I was lucky enough to join the MCU, but I joined very late. And that souvenir is from the original movie, it’s the birthplace of this incredible world that Kevin Feige and Marvel have created, and Downey and Favreau launched. So having something like that is a great honor.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, the villain was again associated with Tony Stark’s past, but the sequel served to show us that Spidey himself is ready to part ways with that figure and start a legacy of his own. In that sense, Spider-Man: No Way Home it will be very important to close this cycle for the character. Holland’s contract ends with this third installment, but Sony and Marvel executives still want to work with the actor, and there was even talk of a new trilogy but with a new tone. After the premiere of this title we will know more about the plans for Spider-Man in the MCU and its Phase 4.

Do not leave without readingTom Holland reveals that Spider-Man: No Way Home almost left the multiverse for Kraven the Hunter